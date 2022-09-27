McConnell endorses bipartisan bill to prevent another Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell came out on Tuesday in favor of legislation aimed at preventing election subversion, giving the bipartisan effort a major boost and putting him at odds with former President Donald Trump.

"I strongly support the modest changes that our colleagues in the working group have fleshed out after months of detailed discussions. I'll proudly support the legislation, provided that nothing more than technical changes are made to its current form," McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor.

McConnell had long encouraged the negotiations led by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to tighten election laws.

The resulting bill, the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, was approved in the Rules Committee by a vote of 14-1, with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the lone opponent. The committee, which adopted minor revisions to the underlying bill, sent it to the full Senate for a floor vote.

The bill would clarify the 1887 Electoral Count Act to limit the vice president’s role to counting votes, raise the threshold to object to certain electors to one-fifth of each chamber, bolster laws around certifying elections for the rightful winner and seek to facilitate an orderly presidential transition amid contested results.

Lawmakers crafted the bill in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the Capitol, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the building where then-Vice President Mike Pence was presiding over the formal tally of Electoral College votes in an effort to overturn Joe Biden's win. Trump has repeatedly insisted that Pence that the power to subvert the count, which experts overwhelmingly agree he did not. The legislation would make clear the vice president's ceremonial role.

“The chaos that came to a head on January 6th of last year certainly underscored the need for an update” to the Electoral Count Act, McConnell said in his floor speech. “The resulting product — this bill, as introduced, is the only chance to get an outcome and to actually make law.”

Before McConnell's support, the bill was cosponsored by 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans in the Senate. His backing gives it a stronger chance of clearing the 60-vote barrier to break a filibuster.

“We must update the antiquated Electoral Count Act to ensure that electoral votes for president accurately reflect the will of the people in each state and to improve the process for counting electoral votes in Congress,” said Senate Rules Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

The bill has some differences from the House version, which passed the chamber last week with Democrats and just nine GOP votes.

Some of the Republicans who voted against the House legislation said they were favorably inclined to back the Senate package. Among them is Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., who told NBC News he was deferring to Collins on the way forward.

"Susan Collins put a lot of work into it, and that's the approach we're going with. My understanding is Susan wasn't a big fan of the way the bill was written," said Fitzpatrick, the co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, referring to the House bill. "I think we need to get this right, and I think the Senate bill is what we can get behind."

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said in an interview he was warm toward the Senate bill.

"The Senate construct is more sensible, particularly the private rights of action," he said. "It's fair to say I'm warm to it — but with a big caveat of: I have not been involved in the process. So I want to interrogate the bill a little bit, ask some hard questions."