2021 holiday season set to look most like pre-pandemic years

WASHINGTON — December 2021 marks the second holiday season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But even as the virus lingers, there are signs the season will be different than last year.

Back to normal? No. There’s a long list of reasons why that’s not true — from masking to vaccine cards. But grumpy consumers aside, the data suggest this year is going to look and feel a lot more like a pre-pandemic holiday than 2020.

Let's start with gift giving. A new CNBC poll shows that planned gift spending is up this holiday season compared to last.

The poll shows that, on average, people are planning to spend a little more than a $1,000 on gifts this year. That's about $120 more than they planned to spend last year and about $20 more than they planned to spend back in 2019.

That's a pretty big jump compared to 2020 — a 13-percent increase — and it should be noted that the increase comes even as 78 percent of Americans in the same poll say the economy is only "fair" or "poor.”

The numbers suggest other factors are impacting those feelings about the economy — a sense that whatever the GDP or unemployment figures are (and both have been good of late) something is still not right.

One thing that may be on their minds is that many Americans are not fully back at work and that may have some impacts this holiday season as well, particularly when it comes to gift giving. A poll from the National Retail Federation suggests our time "working from home" may be impacting our holiday shopping.

Almost all of us are buying gifts for family, 96 percent, according to the survey, and that's held steady over the course of the pandemic. Even when we weren't getting together over the holidays, it seems we were shipping gifts to parents and children, nieces and nephews.

And the number of us buying gifts for friends is pretty stable, around 70 percent, down a bit (perhaps due to less frequent gatherings) but not far off.

But the coworker number has dropped in the last few years. To be clear coworkers have never been big gift recipients, but the number is down from 34 percent of us buying gifts for officemates in 2019 to 30 percent this year.

This may be a longer-term COVID difference. Our changed work environments feel like they may be a cause on this shift. Less time at the office means fewer office parties and fewer "Secret Santas" or "white elephant" gift exchanges. And until people are back at the office regularly, whenever that is, it's hard to see how or why that number will climb.

But the biggest change this holiday season compared to last year may be in where we are going to celebrate. The arrival of vaccines and sheer COVID exhaustion has pushed people back out into restaurants and bars. Data from Open Table shows just how much the dining scene has improved in the past 12 months.

Last year at this time, the number of diners seated at restaurants — those with reservations or walk-ins — was down some 62 percent from 2019. That's a massive drop and a lot of it was due to shuddered dining rooms. Even if the kitchens were working, a lot of the food was “to go.”

This year, the number is still down from 2019. But the drop is much smaller, only 8 percent. Again, a lot of that has to do with how many places are open this year compared to last, but that's the point. It suggests a Christmas more in line with pre-pandemic times.

That's the big theme in a lot of numbers this holiday season. Things aren’t "normal" in 2021, but they are closer to normal. And somewhere in there may be an important political message.

Considering how bad things were in the United States (and globally) last holiday season with COVID-19 — people unable to travel or gather, the economy staggering — things have come a long way.

But many polls show Americans are still anxious and dissatisfied. And that might mean "a long way" isn’t enough to soothe a sour electorate as the country heads into an election year.