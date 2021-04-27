After 100 days out of office, Trump's support softens in NBC News poll

WASHINGTON — Out of office, off of Twitter, still complaining about the election results — the last 100 days or so haven’t been kind to Donald Trump, our new national NBC News poll finds.

His ratings among all adults stands at 32 percent favorable, 55 percent unfavorable, which is down from his rating in January (40 percent favorable, 53 percent unfavorable among registered voters), as well as where he was in the poll right before the election (43 percent favorable, 52 percent unfavorable among registered voters).

By comparison, President Biden’s current favorable/unfavorable stands at 50 percent positive, 36 percent negative.

Even Trump’s pull within his own party appears to have lessened, with 44 percent of Republicans saying they’re more supporters of Trump than the GOP, versus 50 percent who say they’re more supporters of the GOP than the former president.

It’s the first time since July 2019 when party supporters have outnumbered Trump supporters in our poll, and it’s also the first time that party supporters have reached 50 percent on this question.

Strikingly, these numbers are coming as the perception of Trump’s pull within his party couldn’t be stronger.

GOP politicians are still trekking to Mar-A-Lago. They’re clamoring for his endorsement. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy continues to hug Trump, even after what happened on Jan. 6.

But close to 100 days after leaving office, Trump’s standing — nationally as well within his own party — is weaker today than it was three months ago.

Now we know what you’re probably thinking: Since the 2020 polls understated Trump’s support, isn’t this poll maybe also understating his current support?

And you could be right.

But say you improved his favorable/unfavorable score by 5 points in both directions — to 37 percent positive, 50 percent negative.

That’s still a rough set of numbers for someone many Republicans continue to view as the leader of their party.

You are what (news) you consume

Here are some other numbers to chew on from our new NBC News poll: There is a significant difference in political attitudes between those who consume conservative media (Fox News, Newsmax, OAN) and those who consume everything else.

Percentage with “very positive” view of Trump

All adults: 21 percent.

Conservative media diet: 46 percent.

Liberal media diet (MSNBC, CNN): 8 percent.

Social media (how they get most of their news): 21 percent.

Print, broadcast TV, local news (no cable or social media): 11 percent.

Percentage who “strongly disapprove” of Biden

All adults: 33 percent.

Conservative media diet: 62 percent.

Liberal media diet: 12 percent.

Social media: 29 percent.

Print, broadcast TV, local news: 27 percent.

Most important issue by group

All adults: Coronavirus, 30 percent.

Conservative media diet: Border and immigration, 40 percent.

Liberal media diet: Coronavirus, 42 percent.

Social media: Coronavirus, 31% percent.

Print, broadcast TV, local news: Coronavirus, 34 percent.

Percentage who describe Biden as “very liberal”

All adults: 29 percent.

Conservative media diet: 54 percent.

Liberal media diet: 14 percent.

Social media: 31 percent.

Print, broadcast TV, local news: 20 percent.

Percentage who prioritize “making sure that no one votes who is ineligible”

All adults: 38 percent.

Conservative media diet: 60 percent.

Liberal media diet: 20 percent.

Social media: 35 percent.

Print, broadcast TV, local news: 34 percent.

Percentage who will not take vaccine

All adults: 12 percent.

Conservative media diet: 20 percent.

Liberal media diet: 4 percent.

Social media: 9 percent.

Print, broadcast TV, local news: 10 percent.

Tweet of the day

BREAKING: new Census apportionment counts...



TX +2

FL +1

CO, MT, NC, OR +1



CA, IL, MI, NY, OH, PA, WV -1 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) April 26, 2021

The net effect: if the 2020 election had been held under these new counts, Biden would have won with 303 EVs (instead of 306). Under most projections, he would have won with just 302 votes, so Census result is a tiny bit better for Dems than expected. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) April 26, 2021

Data Download: The numbers you need to know today

58 percent: The share of Americans who say their bigger concern is making sure that everyone who wants to vote can do so, per new NBC News poll.

38 percent: The share who say their bigger concern is making sure that no one votes who is not eligible to vote.

1.6 million: The number of valid signatures collected by backers of the recall election against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, per the secretary of state’s office.

$400 million: How much the recall election could cost, according to the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials.

$15 an hour: The new minimum wage for federal contractors, starting in January, under an executive order that President Biden is set to sign.

89: The number of people New York fell short by in its count to retain one of its House seats.

32,276,517: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, per the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 50,919 more than yesterday morning.)

576,763: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far, per the most recent data from NBC News. (That’s 474 more than yesterday morning.

230,768,454: The number of vaccine doses administered in the U.S.

26.5 percent: The share of Americans who are fully vaccinated

2: The number of days left for Biden to reach his 100-day vaccination goal.

