AOC cautions Biden to avoid being 'limited by Republicans' on infrastructure bills

WASHINGTON — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called on President Joe Biden not to be “limited by Republicans” as the White House tries to negotiate a narrow pathway forward on a bipartisan infrastructure agreement.

On Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” the progressive Democrat addressed the hesitation of some Republican senators to support a deal after Biden signaled that Democrats plan to move forward with a more robust plan of their own at the same time. She argued that the nation’s needs are too acute to give in to calls to only pass a smaller-scale compromise.

“In those areas where there is agreement, Republicans are more than welcome to join so that we can get this work on infrastructure done. But that doesn’t mean the president should be limited by Republicans, particularly when we have a House majority, we have 50 Democratic senators and we have the White House,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“This is our one big shot, not just in terms of family, child care, Medicare, but on climate change.”

Biden and Republican lawmakers announced Thursday that they had reached a bipartisan infrastructure deal, but support for it has wavered in the days since amid pressure from both sides.

Democrats, like Ocasio-Cortez, want Biden to go beyond physical infrastructure with a broader bill that addresses things like climate change mitigation.

But when Biden openly linked the passage of both bills — Biden said Thursday he believed “investment in our physical and human infrastructure are inextricably intertwined” and would only sign both pieces of legislation “in tandem” — Republicans balked, saying they didn't expect the White House to explicitly link the two bills.

The White House sought to damp down those concerns on Saturday, releasing a statement from Biden where he said he would seek to pass the bipartisan deal “without reservation.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who was part of the negotiations with the White House, said that he hoped Biden’s new statement was “enough” to placate those GOP concerns and rally support behind the bipartisan deal. He added that since Republicans believe that the significant spending in the Democratic proposals is “bad for our country,” an attempt to condition both bills on each other “would probably sink both.”

“We don’t want to be party of something that might coerce the passage” of the Democrats’ plan, Cassidy said.

“This [bipartisan] infrastructure bill is good for America, for all Americans. It is going to make us more productive, it’s going to create lots of jobs. If you sink both, we lose the advantage of that which is in our hand, which is this infrastructure bill.