Big problems and petty politics sum up this summer in America

WASHINGTON — If you had to describe American politics over this past summer, this might do the trick:

Big problems and petty politics.

Think about the big problems: Fires out in the West. A hurricane in the Southeast. Flooding in the East. A humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. A deadly pandemic that’s not gone away. A surge of migrants at the border. Oh, and an attack on the U.S. Capitol — just eight months ago — as Congress was certifying election results.

Then match them with all the petty politics we’ve seen: A recall election in California (when that governor is already up for re-election next year and after previous failed attempts to recall him).

Congressional Democrats arguing about procedure over which legislative priority should come first — infrastructure or reconciliation/climate.

Republicans criticizing President Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, but not offering solutions how to fix the problem (when many of them also supported withdrawal during the last administration).

A Democratic president who spent half of a televised address explaining why it was time the United States withdrew from Afghanistan — and the other half defensively answering his critics.

Fights over mask and vaccine requirements.

The political opposition howling about the situation at the border — but not coming up with legislative solutions how to fix it.

And a House minority leader who helped sink a bipartisan investigation into what happened on Jan. 6, who then complained about it not being bipartisan and who now is threatening telecom companies if they cooperate with the Democratic investigation.

There have been plenty of heroes this past summer – those who helped with the evacuation from Afghanistan, the 13 U.S. servicemembers who lost their lives, the first responders battling the fires and floods.

Unfortunately, there haven’t been many heroes to be found in our politics.

It’s hard to find anyone speaking to the moment this country is facing.

Poll: 92 percent of college freshmen are optimistic about their lives

But for all of that pessimism, here’s some optimism you can use: The Class of 2025 that just started college is optimistic about their lives and job prospects, according to a new NBC News/Generation Lab poll of incoming college students across the country.

A whopping 92 percent of the freshmen — attending either two-year or four-year institutions — say they’re optimistic about their personal lives, including 28 percent who are “super” optimistic, according to the online NBC News/Generation Lab poll of 1,108 incoming students conducted Aug. 18-19 nationwide.

Another 92 percent think they’ll get the job they want after they graduate, 88 percent definitely or probably plan to get married, and nearly 4 in 5 plan to have children.

“I’m super optimistic about my life because, if I can go to college and have all these opportunities in the midst of a pandemic, I don’t think that there’s much that can stop me,” said Kelsi VanOrder, 17, who’s attending Grand Rapids Community College in Michigan.

Lauryn Cook, 35, who’s attending Daytona State College in Florida, is also optimistic “because I have all the right things happening for me,” she said. “I’m going to college so that I can better my life and the quality of life for my children. I am in a relationship with someone who supports me, and that’s amazing.”

Happy Labor Day

