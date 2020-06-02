SEE NEW POSTS

D.C. mayor 'not concerned' about voting going past city-wide curfew WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she doesn't expect voters to have issues voting until polls close at 8 p.m. despite the city being under a 7 p.m. curfew on Tuesday. "We know that people have been voting in this primary, which is today, since May 22. They know the hours, they have 22 voting locations all across the District of Columbia that they can go to, and polls are open until 8 p.m., and you won't have any problems going to vote," Bowser said. Bowser's remarks come a day after peaceful protests in D.C. were aggressively broken up before the same 7 p.m. curfew went into effect on Monday night. According to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham, protestors were forcefully dispersed around the White House by federal police, not by D.C. police. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks June 1, 2020, in Washington, during a news conference to announce a new 7 p.m. curfew for the city for the next two nights. Jacquelyn Martin / AP Bowser added that she is "not concerned about voters feeling scared" to vote at any point during the day. The D.C. Board of Elections chose to focus on mail-in ballots and limiting the amount of in-person voting sites due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bowser said. "There have been heavy requests for mail-in ballots, and a lot of people across the District of Columbia have voted," Bowser said. She also noted that early in-person voting has been open since May 22. Because of the emphasis on mail-in ballots, Bowser also cautioned that it would be unlikely for D.C. to announce election winners on Tuesday night. The D.C. mayor put a 7 p.m. curfew on the city for Monday and Tuesday night on Monday morning after Sunday evening protests led way to fires and looting across the city.







Rep. Steve King on the ropes and other Tuesday races to watch WASHINGTON — Amid the coronavirus pandemic and widespread protests following the death of George Floyd, primary contests will take place Tuesday in eight states, as well as the District of Columbia. The race that has generated the most buzz is in Iowa's 4th Congressional district where controversial GOP Rep. Steve King is getting a primary challenge from state Sen. Randy Feenstra. With all of the news and discussion about race in America, the verdict of Iowa Republicans will be significant. But there are several other notable down-ballot primaries occurring outside of the Hawkeye State's fourth House district. Here are the contests on the NBC News political unit's radar: Iowa Senate: Democrats will pick their Senate nominee Tuesday to face GOP Sen. Joni Ernst in the fall. The favorite is businesswoman Theresa Greenfield, and national Democrats feel confident that she'll get the 35 percent-plus needed to avoid a party convention to decide the nomination. Steve Bullock speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party Liberty & Justice dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, on Nov. 1, 2019. Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images Montana Governor: In Montana's race to replace term-limited Gov. Steve Bullock (who's running for Senate), Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte — who assaulted political reporter Ben Jacobs in 2017 — is competing in the GOP gubernatorial primary against state Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski. The Democrats running for governor are Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and businesswoman Whitney Williams. New Mexico's 2nd District: Republicans Yvette Herrell and Claire Chase are competing in a GOP primary for the right to take on Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small — who flipped the seat in 2018 — in the fall. A Democratic group has been airing TV ads in the race in an apparent attempt to put a thumb on the scale for Herrell and against Chase. New Mexico's 3rd District: Former CIA officer Valerie Plame is running in a crowded Democratic primary to replace retiring Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (who's running for the Senate). EMILY's List has endorsed Teresa Leger Fernandez. —Ben Kamisar and Liz Brown-Kaiser contributed.







Biden vows to address institutional racism if elected In the midst of the nationwide demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd while being knelt on by a Minneapolis police officer, former Vice President Joe Biden promised to address the protestors' anger by combating institutional racism and providing steps for their economic mobility if he's elected in November. Wearing a blue paper mask, Biden spent roughly an hour listening and taking notes on the concerns expressed by black community leaders gathered in Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del., Monday. Though all fourteen leaders expressed support for Biden, they did not hold back on criticizing his role in passing the 1994 crime bill and in the Obama administration for not charting the path for the community to reach economic prosperity. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to members of the clergy and community leaders at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del., on June 1, 2020. Andrew Harnik / AP In response, Biden promised he would make sure that an economic relief package he tries to pass within the first 100 days of his presidency would correct the "institutional structures" and "economic structures" that the black community needs to succeed. Though he did not provide specifics, the apparent Democratic nominee said he will soon deliver "very serious national speeches" on how to revive the economy for everyone and lay out specific plans to address housing, education and access to capital. He also committed himself to establishing a national police oversight board in his first 100 days to "fundamentally change" training and stamp out bias within the ranks. The nationwide protests sparked by the tragic death of 46 year-old George Floyd has brought Biden more to the forefront of the conversation both literally and figuratively as he tries to broadcast himself as a possible consoler and listener-in-chief. Overnight protests in Wilmington this weekend prompted Biden to leave his home for the second time that week to visit the aftermath on Sunday. It also moved him to hold his first in-person campaign event Monday so he could be close enough to hear leaders concerns. "You're the ones who trained me, I'm not being facetious, you really are. And so it's a good place for me to start," Biden said of why he chose to learn from members of his hometown rather than fly to protest hotspots. Members of the community stressed to Biden that while they're ready to help him, he needs to acknowledge that they are expecting something in return for their votes that helped springboard him to become the apparent Democratic nominee. Two people suggested that he start by choosing a black woman as his vice president. While Biden did not commit to choosing a black running mate, he tried to reassure the community he would make the right choice because Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, the state's first black female representative, is leading his vice presidential vetting committee. Before wrapping his roughly 35 minute remarks, Biden acknowledged that fully stamping out racism to the community's liking may be difficult to do under the terms of his presidency, if elected. He reminded listeners that changing the systemic racism in the judicial system requires voters electing a Democratic Senate so they can start appointing judges to balance the dozens of conservative ones that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has shepherded through confirmation. Biden then asked the community for help, acknowledging how they had always "given me hell when you thought I screwed up" and set him on the right course to best uplift black America. "I know I make mistakes, but to quote an old Talmudic expression, 'what comes right from the heart goes straight to the heart' and it's going to come from the heart but I need help," Biden said. "I need help and advice as we go along as to what I should, you think I should be doing."







Kansas Senate primary field set as Pompeo sits race out WASHINGTON — The field is set for the Republican Senate primary in Kansas, and it doesn't include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Despite speculation that he could run, Monday's filing deadline came and went. Now, Republicans are left with a field of candidates who have traded bitter exchanges amid concerns from Republicans that the acrimonious primary could jeopardize their party's control of the seat. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a briefing in response to the coronavirus pandemic at The White House on April 8, 2020. Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images file Pompeo seemed to flirt with the idea of a run in his home state throughout the year, holding official events in Kansas as reports said he spoke with conservative activist Charles Koch about the race. With the field set, the top GOP primary candidates are former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who lost to Democrat Laura Kelly in the gubernatorial race in 2018, and Rep. Roger Marshall, who's been endorsed by former Sen. Bob Dole. To try and get their arms around a large, and brutal primary, the Kansas GOP went so far as to ask two candidates, Kansas Senate president Susan Wagle and former Johnson County Commissioner Dave Lindstrom, to drop out (Wagle ultimately did). The Republican candidate will likely face off against Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier. Bollier, a former Republican, has outraised all of the Republican candidates. And the GOP hasn't been pleased that Kobach could be leading their ticket again. When Kobach announced his candidacy, the National Republican Senatorial Committee said he'd be putting the Senate majority at risk. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach votes on Aug. 7th, 2018, at the Lecompton City Hall. Kobach is running for his party's nomination for governor. Thad Allton / The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP file "Just last year Kris Kobach ran and lost to a Democrat. Now, he wants to do the same and simultaneously put President Trump's presidency and Senate Majority at risk," National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said at the time. "We know Kansans won't let that happen and we look forward to watching the Republican candidate they do choose win next fall."







Outside groups spending big for Greenfield in Iowa with primary a day away WASHINGTON — With Iowa's congressional primary elections one day away, Democratic groups are spending big money to help Democrat Theresa Greenfield over the finish line. Greenfield has some big names in her corner — the DSCC, NARAL, EMILY's List, the Brady PAC, BOLD PAC and former Iowa first lady Christie Vilsack are among her backers. And some of her key allies are flooding the airwaves ahead of Tuesday's Senate primary, where Democrats look to find their nominee to face off against Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. In the past seven days, Women Vote! (a PAC aligned with EMILY's List), Senate Majority PAC and Greenfield's campaign have spent almost $1.8 million on TV, Advertising Analytics shows. Greenfield's top opponents, Michael Franken and Eddie Mauro, have spent just $165,000 combined. In the two Women Vote! ads captured by Advertising Analytics, the PAC takes aim at both Franken and Mauro, framing Franken as a carpetbagger and Mauro as not adequately supportive of abortion rights. Mauro's recent ads have taken aim at Greenfield's business record, but his spending has been just a drop in the bucket when compared to the pro-Greenfield spending. Franken's ad messaging has centered on his Des Moines Register endorsement and his biography, and don't take jabs at his opponents. The big spending and influx of attack ads aimed at boosting Greenfield come in a race that has an uncommon wrinkle — if no candidate reaches 35 percent of the vote on Tuesday, the party will choose its nominee at its convention. So Greenfield and her allies are trying to flood the zone in the race's final days in the hopes of wrapping things up for good on Tuesday.







Amid Floyd fallout, Clyburn says it's not the right time for Klobuchar to be named VP WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said Friday that he believes it's not the right time to choose Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as apparent Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate in light of the developing events in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd. While Clyburn acknowledged that Klobuchar "absolutely is qualified" to serve as vice president, he said that the protests that have erupted in her state this week have complicated her chances. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., claps for Joe Biden at a primary event in Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 29, 2020. Spencer Platt / Getty Images file "We're all victims sometimes of timing and some of us benefit tremendously from timing," Clyburn said on a call with reporters Friday. "This is very tough timing for Amy Klobuchar, who I respect so much." Asked to clarify whether he believes her chances to be chosen are less likely today than they were a few weeks ago, Clyburn said: "That is the implication, yes." The senior congressman from South Carolina added that his belief is based on a "gut feeling," not any personal conversations he has had with Biden or his campaign. Klobuchar's record as Hennepin County attorney has come under fire in recent days even though she has not been involved with the police officer who is being accused of killing Floyd. Even so, she has faced increased scrutiny from the African American community in numerous op-eds over the last week that say she should not be chosen as Biden's vice president because of her lack of prosecuting police misconduct in Minnesota during her tenure. Prior to ending her presidential campaign in early March, Klobuchar was forced to cancel a campaign event in St. Louis Park, Minn. because black activists overtook the stage to protest her decision to sentence a Minnesota teenager to life in prison for murder while serving as county attorney. Clyburn, whose endorsement ahead of the South Carolina primary was credited with delivering a jolt of energy into Biden's campaign, did not say outright that this moment calls for Biden to pick an African American woman as his running mate. However, Clyburn did speak highly of Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demings, who was formerly a police chief in Orlando. "I think she's a very fine woman. I think she's a very qualified woman. She has the kind of compassion and sensitivity I would like to see in the last president," he said.







President Trump to resume in-person fundraisers WASHINGTON — After foregoing in-person fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, President Trump is expected to resume the campaign staple in mid-June, according to a Republican National Committee official. The president will participate in two high-dollar fundraisers next month: one on June 11 at a private home in Dallas — there will be approximately 25 guests and it will cost about $580,600 per couple to attend. The second will take place at Trump's Bedminster, N.J. golf club on June 13. There will also be about 25 attendees and each person will pay $250,000 to attend. POLITICO first reported the campaign's decision. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with industry executives on reopening the country, in the State Dining Room of the White House on May 29, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images "Trump Victory's top priority is ensuring the safety of President Trump and our attendees, and that includes testing all attendees as well as several other safety measures that align with CDC's guidance," the RNC official explained. The White House Medical Unit and U.S. Secret Service will also evaluate all attendees in order for them to be admitted to the event. All attendees will have to test negative for coronavirus on the day of the fundraiser, complete a wellness questionnaire and pass a temperature screening. The costs of the tests will be covered by Trump Victory, the joint fundraising committee that includes the Trump campaign, RNC and 22 state parties. Each event site will be "professionally cleaned and sanitized" prior to the fundraisers, according to the RNC official. Trump last attended an in-person fundraiser on March 9 in Orlando, Fla.







Despite Trump's threats, Charlotte convention preparations continue WASHINGTON — Despite President Donald Trump's continued threats to yank the Republican National Convention from North Carolina, GOP officials and the state's Democratic governor are preparing adjustments for the mass gathering to take place in Charlotte, as planned, and there haven't been any serious discussions with new venues in other states yet, according to people involved






