Here are the two Wisconsin counties where the Trump campaign wants a recount WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's presidential campaign has requested — and paid for — a partial recount in the state of Wisconsin. But rather than a statewide recount, which would have cost the campaign about $7.9 million, they're zeroing in on two vote-rich, heavily Democratic counties: Dane and Milwaukee. (The partial recount still will cost them $3 million.) Biden currently leads Wisconsin by 20,565 votes, and the two counties are where the Democrat racked up his biggest leads. As in other states, Biden's huge vote margins in urban and suburban Democratic strongholds offset Trump's strong performances in more rural counties. Together, the two counties alone account for about a quarter of the statewide vote cast. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 2, 2020. Carlos Barria / Reuters Biden won Milwaukee County, 69 percent to 29 percent. (That's 317,270 votes for Biden to Trump's 134,357.) Biden won Dane 75 percent to 23 percent. (That's 260,185 votes for Biden to Trump's 78,800.) According to Census data, Milwaukee County is about 51 percent white alone, 27 percent Black, 16 percent Latino and 5 percent Asian. For Dane County — home to Madison and the University of Wisconsin — it's 79 percent white alone, 6 percent Black, 7 percent Latino and 6 percent Asian. Dane also has a population of about 51 percent of residents who have bachelor's degrees or more, a rate far higher than the national average.







Loeffler, Warnock will debate ahead of Georgia runoff, Perdue and Ossoff will not ATLANTA — After a debate over having runoff debates, there will be at least one ahead of Georgia's Senate runoff elections. The Atlanta Press Club told NBC News Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock on Dec. 6. "Georgians need to know who he is and I welcome that chance to debate him as many times as he wants," Loeffler said during a Fox News interview before her participation was announced. Sen. Kelly Loeffler R-Ga., arrives for the weekly Senate Republican caucus policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on Nov. 17, 2020. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters GOP Sen. David Perdue declined APC's invitation to debate Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff. Ossoff will still appear during the debate time slot but will be besides an an empty podium representing Perdue. Perdue's campaign manager Ben Fry said in a statement, "We've already had two debates in this election," and added, "We're going to take our message about what's at stake if Democrats have total control of Congress directly to the people." "That is not our preference," the APC wrote in a release, adding the organization will hopes Perdue changes his mind and will "leave the door open" for him to participate. "The Atlanta Press Club works hard to provide a platform for all candidates running for public office. We believe it is an essential part of the democratic process for voters to have an opportunity to hear an exchange of ideas from the candidates so they can be better informed when they cast their ballots." Ossoff attacked his opponent for refusing to debate ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election. "If Senator Perdue doesn't want to answer questions in public, or debate his opponent that's fine, he just shouldn't run for re-election to the United States Senate," Ossoff told reporters on Tuesday. Ossoff and Perdue debated prior to the Nov. 3 election, but Perdue backed out of the third general election debate against Ossoff in October.







Small businesses are suffering from the pandemic amid stalemate on Capitol Hill WASHINGTON — Amid an ongoing explosion of Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths, it's important to remember that some of the damage of the coronavirus is entirely self-inflicted. For six months, the White House and leaders of both parties in Congress have failed to reach an agreement on more emergency relief, with each side holding out at various points for a better deal. The political calendar has made things harder — Democrats assumed their leverage would increase post-election with a Biden win, Republicans now have a stronger hand with down-ballot victories — as well as Trump's chaotic approach. There's a severe human cost to the failure to pass even a nominal emergency package, however, and it's becoming increasingly apparent in American neighborhoods where beloved small businesses are going bankrupt waiting for relief from Washington. A man walks past a closed business on May 2, 2020, in New York. Noam Galai / Getty Images file NBC News viewers submitted over a hundred names of their favorite local establishments that had gone under recently, including beloved barbershop in New York City to a quirky boutique in Lincoln, Nebraska, and their owners were acutely aware that of the congressional inaction. "I just sort of saw the writing on the wall, that we weren't going to get any money in the near future," said Jason Rudofky, who closed his family's Jewish deli in Denver, Zaidy's, after 35 years. "They cared more about the election and they don't realize what's happening in America." These dilemmas are also exacerbated by the ongoing lack of aid for jobless Americans, whose emergency unemployment benefits expired months ago, for school districts waiting for long-promised funding to help them function in extreme circumstances, and for health care workers trying to fight the pandemic and prepare for vaccination programs. And because state and local governments can't deficit-spend the way the federal government does, only Washington can fill in the gaps. "If we're going to control this virus out in our communities right now, we're going to have to support those who are going to be suffering economically," Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and an adviser to President-elect Joe Biden, said on Meet The Press. "You know, you have a choice: do you want to have schools open, or do you want to keep bars and restaurants open?"







Biden transition boasts majority-female staff, 40 percent people of color WILMINGTON, Del. — Women make up the majority of staffers on President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, and people of color are more than 40 percent of the total transition workforce, according to new diversity data obtained by NBC News from the transition. Biden has promised that his administration will "look like America," as well as the broad coalition of voters who boosted him into the White House. The diversity data released Sunday shows similar levels of gender parity and racial diversity on his transition staff as he had on his presidential campaign staff. And it comes as speculation ramps up about Biden's Cabinet picks and staffing decisions throughout the administration. More than half — 52 percent — of Biden's transition staff are women, with 53 percent of senior staff identifying as female. And the transition's advisory board is also majority female. President-elect Joe Biden listens as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the media about the Trump administration's lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act on Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Joe Raedle / Getty Images Five of the thirteen members of Biden's recently-announced COVID task force of public health experts and doctors are women. People of color make up 41 percent of transition senior staff, and 46 percent of transition staff overall. They're also 43 percent of the transition advisory board and nearly 70 percent of the 13 person COVID task force. The data comes as Biden has promised his administration will reflect the nation's diversity — "from the vice president straight down through Cabinet members to major players within the White House, and the court," as Biden has said. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris made history upon winning the election, becoming America's first woman, first Black, and first South Asian person elected to that office.







Iowa Democratic House candidate calls for recount as she trails by razor-thin margin WASHINGTON — Iowa Democrat Rita Hart announced Thursday her campaign would seek a "complete recount" of Iowa's 2nd Congressional District race as results show her narrowly trailing Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The Iowa Secretary of State's unofficial results show Miller-Meeks ahead by just 47 votes (NBC's Decision Desk has the race at virtually the same margin). The Hart campaign pointed to two reporting errors (which local counties and the Secretary of State caught and are fixing) as part of its reasoning to request the broader recount. It is critical that Iowans' voices are heard and their votes accurately counted. With our race still too close to call, here's an update on our next steps in #IA02 pic.twitter.com/Pw6GDQ3rkb — Rita Hart (@RitaHartIA) November 12, 2020 On Monday, Miller-Meeks issued her own statement after counties certified their count, a count that left her narrowly ahead (the state doesn't officially certify until the end of the month). Thank you to the voters of #ia02!



The election is over, and it is time to move forward together and focus on the priorities that will best serve Iowans! pic.twitter.com/V9FpvGoUMz — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) November 11, 2020 If the result holds through the recount, Iowa's 2nd District would be yet another Republican flip in a seat previously held by the Democrats (Rep. Dave Loebsack chose not to run for re-election in 2020). Democrats outspent Republicans on the TV and radio airwaves there, $10.3 million to $8.2 million, according to ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. Rita Hart speaks with a reporter at her farm in Wheatland, Iowa, in 2019. Caroline Brehman / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images file







Big money rolling into Georgia ahead of marquee Senate battle WASHINGTON — Georgia Senate hopefuls have already begun booking millions of dollars on the television airwaves ahead of the likely two runoffs there in early January that could decide the balance of power of the Senate. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic Rev. Raphael Warnock are slated for a runoff after neither cleared the 50 percent threshold needed on Election Day to win the race outright. And in the state's other race, GOP Sen. David Perdue sits at just 49.7 percent to Democrat Jon Ossoff's 48 percent. While NBC News' Decision Desk hasn't yet called the race, the Associated Press and other media outlets have projected it will head to a runoff. As of Wednesday, Warnock has $2.6 million booked on the airwaves for the runoff, according to data from the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. Loeffler just started booking TV time on Wednesday — about $200,000 with more expected. In the other race, Perdue has already booked a whopping $10.6 million to Ossoff's $1.6 million. Raphael Warnock: 'If money could purchase this seat, Kelly Loeffler would have it by now' Nov. 11, 2020 06:08 TV spending is not the be-all, end-all — Democrats (or in the case of Alaska, the independent candidate backed by Democrats and his allies) outspent Republicans in Senate races this cycle in Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, winning just two of those races. In Georgia, Republicans significantly outspent Democrats in the race for Loeffler's seat (that race included two high-profile GOP candidates), while Democrats narrowly outspent Republicans in the Perdue race. But with more money set to flood the race with the battle of the Senate up for grabs (and Loeffler potentially able to help fund her campaign with millions of her own, like she did in the primary), the runoff (or runoffs, if Perdue falls short of 50 percent) are already shaping up to be quite expensive.







Newsom in no rush to choose Kamala Harris' Senate successor NEW YORK — With Kamala Harris's ascension to the vice presidency on Jan. 20, a coveted California Senate seat is about to open up. And that means all eyes are on the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, who will choose Harris' successor. But don't expect an answer anytime soon. The timeline to choose a replacement for Harris is "truly fuzzy," according to one California Democrat with knowledge of Newsom's thinking. The fact that there is no rush to name a candidate ahead of Jan. 20, along with Newsom's inclination to be a "careful process person" as this person calls him, means that a decision could take some time. Newsom also wouldn't entertain much serious talk about naming a replacement for Harris prior to the election, this person added. Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the 2020 election, in Oakland, Calif. on Nov. 3, 2020. Noah Berger / AP And he bristled a bit Monday when asked by reporters about a timeline, saying the surging coronavirus pandemic in the state was his major concern. "My weekend was not focused on that. It was focused on seeing these new case rates go up," Newsom said. But even as he takes his time weighing his options, Newsom is facing considerable pressure from competing interest groups about who to select. Many Latino activists are pressing Newsom to choose the state's first Latino senator. Names under consideration are California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whose office has tangled frequently with the Trump administration, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, former California Senate president Kevin De Leon, who challenged Sen. Dianne Feinstein in 2018, Long Beach, Calif. Mayor Robert Garcia. Garcia would be the first openly gay senator from California, and he's become a visible activist around efforts to contain Covid-19 after losing his mother and stepfather to the virus earlier this year. Newsom may also want to replace Harris with another woman, particularly a woman of color. Some of those under consideration include Rep. Karen Bass, whom Biden considered for vice president, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Rep. Barbara Lee and State Controller Betty Yee. Rep. Katie Porter, a progressive favorite and proven fundraiser, may be considered as well. The California Democrat with knowledge of the process said Newsom has not yet spoken to Harris about who she'd like to see succeed her. Newsom is also weighing whether to name a placeholder to fill the seat, leaving others to mount a full-blown campaign in 2022 when Harris would have faced re-election. Former California Gov. Jerry Brown would likely be under consideration in that case.







Rick Scott to lead GOP Senate campaign arm, as parties elect their leaders WASHINGTON — While the battle for Senate control remains underway, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer were re-elected unanimously by acclimation to their posts by their respective caucuses on Tuesday. Republicans kept their party heads the same, re-electing McConnell, Republican Whip South Dakota Sen. John Thune, Conference Chair Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, Policy Committee Chair Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt and Conference Vice Chair Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. Florida Sen. Rick Scott replaced Indiana Sen. Todd Young as the next National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair — the campaign arm for Senate Republicans. Sen. Rick






