Census shows a more diverse, urban America

WASHINGTON — Last week was nerd Christmas for political data devotees. The U.S. Census released the latest batch of redistricting data from its 2020 headcount, including key measures on race, ethnicity and geography. And two key elements emerged out of the data drop: The country is growing more racially and ethnically diverse and more urban.

The numbers are just a step in a very long and, in some cases, complicated road to new congressional districts. Partisan concerns and goals will play a major factor. But in many ways, these data represent the raw materials with which congressional mapmakers will be working and there may be an inherent partisan tilt to the numbers released this week.

Let's start with the data point that a lot of people pounced on the numbers. For the first time in Census history, the white, non-Hispanic share of the United States fell below 60 percent.

The drop in the white, non-Hispanic population was driven by two factors. First, other racial and ethnic groups are growing, adding more population. But in addition, the number of people who describe themselves as white and non-Hispanic also declined by about 5 million compared to 2010.

The net impact is Hispanics have grown as a percentage of the U.S population by more than 2 points. The nation's Asian population has grown by a little more than one point as a share of the whole. African Americans declined slightly in their share of the U.S. population, but that happened because other ethnic and racial groups grew so much. In real numbers, there are more Black people living in America today than in 2010.

These numbers would seem to favor Democrats who generally do better with minority voters.

And as the country's population grows less white, it is increasingly filling the areas around urban centers. On the whole, the country's population grew by about 7 percent in the last decade, but basically all that growth happened in cities and suburbs.

The population in the nation's big core urban counties grew by more than 9 percent. The big suburbs, mostly located around those places, grew even faster, by more than 10 percent. The medium and small metropolitan counties grew a little more slowly at just over 7 percent. And the nation's most rural places actually contracted a bit, by a little more than half a percent.

What does that mean in the broader sense? There are a lot of small rural counties in the United States. Even with the nation's overall growth, more than half of all the counties in the country, 52 percent of them, lost population. Most were small rural places.

The impact of that 10-plus point bump in the big suburbs really becomes clear when you look at the biggest gainers in population among counties with more than 100,000 people.

The top 10 counties in that group are all in the suburbs of major southern metro areas, including Austin, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and Jacksonville. Central Florida's sprawling senior community, the Villages, also cracks the list.

Add that data point into the larger political story of the GOP's growing struggles in urban areas and their suburbs and the latest set of Census data suggests some potential challenges for the Republican party, even in states where it gets to draw the lines.

Consider Texas.

Republicans are excited about the fact that the state is going to add two House seats because the GOP controls the mapping efforts, but look at where the state has been adding population and the politics get more complicated.

A majority of Texas counties actually saw their population decline between 2010 and 2020. The counties that did see growth were largely clustered around Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. And all the counties on the above map saw a shift toward Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

That's not to say all those counties voted for Biden, many did not, but the momentum in those counties was toward the Democrats in 2020 — and remember they are growing fast. As Republicans redraw the state, those areas around the cities, the places that already have lots of people and that are adding more, are moving targets. What looks solidly red today, may look less so next year.

That's something to keep in mind as the redistricting process kicks into gear. These larger national trends, diversification and urbanization, are not just in play in Texas. There are other states where Republicans control the map-making process but are dealing with growing population centers that may be difficult to read, North Carolina and Georgia among them.

There is still a long way to go in the 2022 redistricting battles and it's always nice to be able to draw the lines on the congressional map. But this week's Census data showed there are larger forces remaking the country that exist outside of raw partisanship — and for now those trends seem to favor the Democrats.