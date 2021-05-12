Cheney's purge highlights divide over the state of the democracy

WASHINGTON — Five words stand out from the speech Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., delivered on the House floor last night ahead of her likely ouster Wednesday from the GOP leadership: "The unraveling of our democracy."

“Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy. This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent, and ignoring the lie, emboldens the liar,” she said.

"I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.”

Think about it: A former president and the current de facto leader of a political party still hasn’t conceded an election he lost.

The same person hasn’t respected the constitutional process (the courts, the certifications, the Electoral College count) that confirm he lost.

The same person continues to lie and spread conspiracy theories – the same lies and conspiracy theories that led to violence on Jan. 6.

And House Republicans are purging the top woman in their ranks in order to appease it all.

The current divide in our politics right now is between those who believe the U.S. democracy is facing an existential crisis, and those who either think this is just your typical back-and-forth or who’ve decided to stay silent.

It’s that second group that’s winning right now inside the GOP — and we’ll see by how much they’re winning in today’s secret-ballot vote on Cheney.

But the real story today isn’t about whether Cheney survives; we know how that’s going to play out.

Instead, it’s whether our two-party democracy can survive, especially after Jan. 6.

And that’s a question that doesn’t have an answer yet — but we sure know which side is being punished within the GOP.

Here’s the other political news Cheney’s ouster has overshadowed

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy complains that Liz Cheney has distracted the GOP from combatting President Biden and his agenda.

But guess what’s gotten largely lost over the past week as Liz Cheney’s likely ouster has dominated the political news:

Last week’s less-than-stellar jobs report;

the pipeline hack;

the hike in gas prices;

and the violence in the Middle East.

Make no mistake: Republicans have talked about these things, and they’ll continue to press them in the days ahead.

But they haven’t dominated the political conversation the way the Cheney story has.

Biden and the Big Four

At 11:00 a.m. ET, President Biden meets with the top congressional leaders from both parties — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Then, at 3:30 p.m. ET, Biden gives a speech on the U.S. vaccine effort against the coronavirus.

@Caitlyn_Jenner told @DanaBashCNN she hit the golf links instead of voting for Trump and ballot measures in 2020. But records show she did vote.

