Coronavirus risk for African Americans tied to more than race

WASHINGTON — This week the racial disparities that have accompanied the coronavirus outbreak in the United States became a major story. Officials in St. Louis, Detroit and a large swath of states reported that African-American populations had been hit especially hard by the virus.
A look at the data helps explain why. Behind the well-known daily numbers of the pandemic – the cases, hospitalizations and deaths – a mix of geography, socioeconomics and health factors make COVID-19 particularly dangerous for some minority groups.
At this point, the racial disparities around the virus are impossible to ignore, with African-Americans seeing higher rates of hospitalization and of fatalities.
A Centers for Disease Control study of the virus found that 33 percent of those who have been hospitalized are African American – even though that racial group makes up only 13 percent of the population of the United States. Meanwhile, 45 percent of those in hospitals for the virus are white and non-Hispanic, even though that group makes up more than 60 percent of the U.S. population overall.
Those are significant and damning figures to be sure, but comparing hospitalizations to national population figures ignores the way the virus has spread. The footprint of COVID-19 has grown over the last few weeks and reached into more rural locales, but the biggest hotspots for the virus thus far have been big urban areas.
Among the top 20 counties for cases is a list of 10 counties holding some of the nation’s biggest cities, places with racially and ethnically diverse populations.
That list of counties holds New York, Philadelphia, Miami, Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans. Those cities and counties are all above the national average for its African-American population. And together they held 27 percent of all confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, as of Friday night.
That concentration of hotspots is likely behind some of the disparities in the COVID-19 impacts so far, but that only explains a small part of the difference in the virus impact data.
Another crucial factor is the socioeconomic challenges minority populations face. Minority groups tend to have higher rates of poverty and higher percentages of people without health insurance.
In 2018, 11.8 percent of the U.S. population lived in poverty, but the figure was 20.8 percent for African Americans, 17.6 percent for Hispanics and 25.4 percent for Native Americans. Those numbers mean minority populations are less likely to live a healthy lifestyle – healthy foods and daily exercise are less likely to be part of a daily routine.
And those economic challenges often translate into a lack of health insurance as well. Among the non-elderly population, only 8 percent of white, non-Hispanic Americans lack health insurance, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. But the figure is 11 percent for African Americans, 19 percent for Hispanics and 22 percent for Native Americans.
Add those socioeconomic impacts together and you get another challenge for minority groups amidst the coronavirus pandemic. They are more likely to suffer from the underlying health issues that can lead to severe cases of the virus.
African Americans, in particular, are more likely to suffer from health problems that are some of the main triggers for COVID hospitalization, asthma, diabetes and obesity. On each one of those health conditions, African Americans are above the national average by a percentage point or more – and farther above the numbers for white, non-Hispanic Americans.
Native Americans are also above the national average on all three measures. So far some Native Americans have benefited from the fact that they live in more rural areas where the virus has been slower to arrive.
Hispanics are above the national average for obesity and diabetes. As the virus grows in western and southern states, that population could face more challenges.
The far-reaching impacts of COVID-19 have become more apparent as the pandemic grows, but the figures concerning racial disparities and the virus shine a light on broader health inequities and challenges in the United States.
Even after the virus is eventually gone, those larger system-wide differences will remain. And don’t be surprised if the figures here end up part of the broader presidential campaign conversation in 2020.