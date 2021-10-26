County to County: Meet the Reporters

Throughout 2022, NBC News reporters will embed in seven bellwether counties from coast-to-coast to report on hyper-local issues facing key electorates across the country as the midterms begin to take shape.

Meet the correspondents:

Shaquille Brewster — NBC News & MSNBC Correspondent.

Reporting from Duval County, Fla. and Dane County, Wis.

Shaquille Brewster is an NBC News & MSNBC correspondent, based in Chicago. Brewster was the first NBC News reporter on the ground in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death. He provided in-depth reporting and analysis of the days immediately following the death, subsequent protests and was on the ground in Minneapolis throughout the entire trial and sentencing. He continues to cover police reform and social justice efforts taking place across the country.

As a network “Road Warrior,” Brewster travels across the country reporting on local, state and national political races including most recently following Sen. Bernie Sanders and other candidates during the 2020 Democratic primary contest. He also covered the historic 2016 presidential election as one of the network’s embedded political campaign reporters.

Antonia Hylton — NBC News Correspondent

Reporting from Anson County, N.C.

Antonia Hylton is an NBC News correspondent. She is an Emmy award-winning journalist reporting at the intersection of politics, civil rights, and immigration. From 2016 to 2020, Antonia worked for Vice Media and HBO’s nightly news and documentary show, Vice News Tonight, and launched a podcast with Spotify focused on the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucus. Prior to that, Antonia worked at Mic, where she produced two digital series.

In the spring of 2015, Antonia made news when she pressed Vice President Joe Biden during the divisive 2016 Democratic primary between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Antonia has won several awards, including an Emmy for her development and reporting of an HBO special episode on the family separation crisis, a Gracie Award for her stories about women, a NAMIC Vision Award for reporting on violence and politics in Chicago, and two Front Page Awards for special reporting and breaking news.

NBCUNIVERSAL EXECUTIVES -- Pictured: -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal) Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

Dasha Burns — NBC News Reporter

Reporting from Luzerne County, Pa. and Delaware County, Ohio

Dasha joined NBC in 2016 as a producer, covering everything from the 2016 election to Charlottesville from the field and the control room. She began reporting on-air at NBC with a focus on spotlighting the voices of everyday Americans from every corner of the country, to better understand the state of the nation ahead of the 2020 race. She has helped spearhead the “County to County” election series and has also worked to shed light on complex issues that impact minority communities, like gerrymandering, the digital divide and environmental injustice.

Dasha attended UC Berkeley and holds a B.A. in Anthropology, Media Studies and Theater. She currently lives in New York.

Ellison Barber — NBC News & MSNBC Correspondent

Reporting from Chattooga County, Ga.

Ellison Barber is an NBC News and MSNBC correspondent covering international and domestic breaking news based in New York City.

Prior to joining NBC News, Barber spent three years as a general assignment reporter for Fox News Channel, based in Washington, DC. Barber covered a wide array of stories at Fox News, reporting everywhere from the White House to the West Bank.

Barber was one of the first American journalists to report from the UNHCR’s refugee center in Maicao, Colombia.

Guad Venegas — NBC News Correspondent

Reporting from Washoe County, Nev.

Guad Venegas is an NBC News correspondent based in Los Angeles, California. Venegas joined NBC News in 2021 and has been part of the NBCUniversal family since 2009, most recently as a correspondent for Noticias Telemundo.

At Telemundo News, Venegas covered a wide range of stories, including the 2020 presidential election and the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd. In Feb. 2020, his interview with Sen. Amy Klobuchar drove news headlines after he asked her who the president of Mexico was. Venegas also crossed the Texas border into Mexico to cover the virtual hearings for asylum seekers trying to enter America.