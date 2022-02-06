Data shows how bad the NFL's racial-equality problem is among coaches

WASHINGTON — The first week of February was supposed to be the beginning of 14 days of hype for the NFL leading up to next week’s Super Bowl.

Instead, it turned out to be a week of headlines about racial inequality in the league's upper ranks.

On Tuesday, recently fired Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores, who is Black, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring processes across the league. Flores told a story of how he sat through an interview for a job he knew he was not going to get simply because the team was required to interview a minority candidate — part of the league’s Rooney Rule aimed at getting more people of color in the coaching ranks.

The Flores suit has spawned a lot of discussion of who leads teams in the NFL, the most popular professional sports league in the United States. Looking at the data, there is a huge racial discrepancy between who plays in the NFL and who coaches there.

In 2021, roughly 71 percent of the players in the NFL were people of color (that is a race other than white), while only a quarter were white, according to The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. The other 4 percent were not disclosed or specified.

Yet, currently there are only three men of color with head coaching jobs the league, the New York Jets' Robert Saleh, Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin and Washington’s Ron Rivera. The majority of the NFL's head coaching jobs — 24 of them — are held by white men. There are currently five vacancies as well.

And that current tally is not a one-year, momentary aberration. The past 10 years have shown a very similar pattern in head coach hires.

Between 2012 and 2021, there were 62 head coaching hires in the league and 51 of those jobs — 82 percent — went to white men, according to the NFL's 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Report. The other 11 jobs went to men of color.

And further up the chain of command, in the general manager's office where head coaching hiring decisions are made, the numbers look almost exactly the same. Of 37 general manager hires in that time period, 31 went to white men — that's roughly 84 percent. The other six went to men of color.

One big question is what's behind that pattern and if you look closely at the numbers, you can see the depth of the forces underlying it.

First there’s the issue of the candidate pool. Head coaching jobs generally go to those who previously held head coaching jobs, a group of people that is, obviously, predominantly white, or to one of the "coordinators" who manage the offense or defense. And a look at the same 2012-2021 time period shows those jobs also usually go to white men, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

In that decade, NFL teams hired 119 offensive coordinators and 107 of those positions went to white men, that's basically 90 percent of those slots. The figures were a little closer for defensive coordinators, but white men still held a strong advantage, capturing 61 of 100 defensive coordinator spots.

The gap in the offensive coordinator numbers is especially noteworthy. The modern NFL is driven by scoring and offensive coordinators are often singled out for being creative and inventive, the kinds of people who get offers to be head coaches. Of the 62 head coaching jobs filled between 2012 and 2021, 31 had been offensive coordinators, only 18 had been defensive coordinators.

Another factor in the lack of men of color in head coaching jobs may be a lack of familial connection with those in the coaching ranks. More than most professions, NFL front offices seem interested in hiring from families that have deep roots in the league and the sport.

A January story on nepotism in coaching on defector.com, a sports and culture journalism website, noted that of the 792 total coaching jobs in the NFL in March 2021, 111 positions were held by people who were related to current or former coaches, either biologically or through marriage. That’s roughly 14 percent.

Among head coaches the number was even higher. More than one-third of the head coaching jobs, 11 out of 32, were held by men who were related to current or former coaches, biologically or through marriage.

For those who follow the NFL, that might not be a big surprise. They've seen lot of familiar surnames prowl the sidelines, from Ryans to Shanahans to Carrolls.

But when you consider the other numbers and points above, the dearth of people of color hired into head coaching and coordinator slots, you can see some of the baked-in challenges to diversifying the NFL’s head coaching ranks. It's hard to be from a "coaching family" when your racial or ethnic group hasn't held those positions in the past.

Add it all up and the numbers suggest that diversifying NFL coaching staffs and front offices might not be an easy task. Brian Flores' lawsuit might be just the beginning of tackling what looks like a structural problem in the league.