Democratic struggles with rural and white voters hurt them on Tuesday night

WASHINGTON — Yes, the political environment was rough for Democrats on Tuesday night. Yes, playing the Trump and Jan. 6 cards didn’t work as well as they had hoped. And, yes, Democrats lost independent voters in Virginia, per the exit poll.

But there’s an even more troubling takeaway for Democrats now that the dust has settled on Tuesday’s results: They’re losing white voters, rural voters and voters without college degrees by such large margins that it makes winning elections hard.

Even in diverse and highly educated states like Virginia and New Jersey.

Just look at these numbers:

In Virginia, white men made up 36 percent of the electorate, according to the exit poll, and they broke for Republican Glenn Youngkin over Democrat Terry McAuliffe by a 2-to-1 margin, 66 percent to 34 percent. (In 2017’s gubernatorial contest, it was 63 percent to 36 percent.)

White women, who made up 38 percent of voters in Virginia, sided with Youngkin by 14 points, 57 percent to 43 percent. (In 2017, it was just by 3 points, 51 percent to 48 percent.)

Whites without a college degree, representing 36 percent of voters, went for Youngkin, 76 percent to 24 percent. (In 2017, it was 72 percent to 26 percent.)

And while there was no exit poll in New Jersey, we can see this same trend in Republican Jack Ciattarelli’s performance in the state’s whitest and most rural counties.

If you are losing 36 percent of all voters by a 76 percent-to-24 percent margin, it means you have to win 65 percent of all other voters to get to 50 percent-plus one. (Conversely, if you’re Youngkin and winning these voters by that margin, it means you need to win just 35 percent of all other voters.)

That’s the consequence of being a party that is struggling so mightily to appeal to these voters.

Men at Work

What’s especially striking about Democrats’ math problem with white/rural voters is that it’s continuing during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Look at these numbers from our latest NBC News poll:

Biden’s approval among all men: 33 percent approve, 63 percent disapprove (-30)

Biden’s approval among men 18-49: 31 percent approve, 64 percent disapprove (-33)

Biden’s approval among whites: 33 percent approve, 65 percent disapprove (-32)

Biden’s approval among white men: 24 percent approve, 74 percent disapprove (-50)

Biden’s approval among white women: 41 percent approve, 57 percent disapprove (-16)

Biden’s approval among white men without college degrees: 20 percent approve, 78 percent disapprove (-58)

And look again at those numbers with men. When we talk about gender gaps in American politics, we typically focus on the GOP’s problem with women voters.

But is it time to say that Democrats’ have a math problem with men, when they disapprove of the president’s job performance by a 2-to-1 margin?

