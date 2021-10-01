Democrats remain deeply divided but also closer than ever to a deal

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed a House vote Thursday night on the bipartisan infrastructure bill as the Biden White House failed to cut a deal with moderates, exposing the party’s deep ideological differences and concluding Biden’s rough September.

But the big news from yesterday — with Pelosi promising a vote on the infrastructure bill today — is that the party is now closer to an agreement over the larger reconciliation package.

We learned that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in July (more on that below) that his ceiling for the reconciliation bill was $1.5 trillion, countering criticism from progressives that he was refusing to signal what he was for.

Similarly, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., released a statement saying that she shared her concerns and dollar figures with Schumer and the Biden White House back in August, although her demands remain less specific (at least publicly) than Manchin’s.

And the White House was much more engaged in getting deal Thursday than it had been.

So the outline of a deal definitely seems within reach: a reconciliation package of at least $1.5 trillion — on top of the Democrats’ already-passed $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill and $550 billion in new infrastructure spending.

That’s progress.

There are two ways to look at yesterday’s developments on Capitol Hill: One, Democrats remain deeply divided in Biden’s first year as president.

Two, Democrats today are closer than ever to an agreement.

The question we have, however, is whether that final agreement comes in the next few hours, the next few weeks, or the next few months.

It’s been an ugly process to get to yes

While Democrats are closer to an agreement on their reconciliation package, we also have to state the obvious: The process getting here has been ugly.

Primary threats against Sinema.

Protests outside of Manchin’s houseboat.

An already-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill hanging in the balance.

Schumer not communicating to the public — and maybe even to members of his party — that Manchin had put his demands in writing.

And all of it to wrangle a few extra hundreds of billions of dollars from Manchin and Sinema?

During a deadly pandemic?

And at a time when many Democrats believe the rise of authoritarianism — and a possible return by Trump — is the country’s biggest threat?

Bottom line: What kind of scar tissue does this leave Democrats?

