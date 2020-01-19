Durbin warns Senate GOP colleagues on impeachment trial: 'History will find you'

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., warned his Republican colleagues Sunday that history will judge those senators who don’t agree to a “fair” impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.
With the Senate trial beginning this week, Durbin said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday that there hasn’t even been “the most basic negotiation” between Republican and Democratic senators. But he said he believes the American public will be pushing for lawmakers to hear from additional witnesses and request more documentation in the coming days.
“A fair trial, everyone understands, involves evidence. Evidence involves documents and witnesses,” Durbin said.
“The Senate is on trial. And I hope, at the end of the day, enough Republican senators will understand: history will find you. Make certain that you make a decision that you can live with in terms of our Constitution and your own professional career.”
Opening statements are set to begin in the impeachment trial on Tuesday, but both sides have already begun laying out their arguments.
House impeachment managers filed their brief Saturday night, arguing that Trump presents a “danger to our democratic processes” and that the Constitution’s framers “would have considered a President’s attempt to corrupt America’s democratic processes by demanding political favors from foreign powers to be a singularly pernicious act.”
But in a weekend letter of their own, the leaders of Trump’s legal team called the impeachment process its own form of election interference aimed at wresting Trump from power unfairly.
“The Articles of Impeachment now before the Senate are an affront to the Constitution of the United States, our democratic institutions, and the American people,” Trump’s legal team wrote.
“The Articles themselves — and the rigged process that brought them here — are a transparently political act by House Democrats."
Trump's own trial brief is due Monday.
In the weeks since the House voted to impeach Trump in mid-December, there have been a flurry of new reports on the subject at the heart of impeachment — allegations that Trump leveraged official power to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s potential 2020 presidential opponent.
Those developments have further encouraged Democrats to call on the Senate to hear from four key witnesses during the Senate trial, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.
Rank-and-file Republicans have so far balked at those requests, allowing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to move forward without a deal on witnesses. Some Republicans have argued that Democratic calls for hearing witnesses should be met with a push to have Biden or his son, Hunter, testify.
Also appearing on “Meet the Press,” Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., said that the Senate will hear opening arguments and ask questions before deciding whether to take on the task of calling new witnesses.
But he cautioned that he would only be open to hearing from witnesses “within the scope of these two articles of impeachment” and framed the impeachment as an attempt to “undue the 2016 election.”
“My personal preference would be to see this thing dismissed out of hand because I think it’s an illegitimate process in the House,” he said.
“They did not give this president due process. But what Mitch McConnell has decided to do, I support.”