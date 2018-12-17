Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: 62 percent say Trump isn’t being honest about Russia probe

Six-in-ten Americans say Trump isn't being truthful about the Mueller probe, our new NBC/WSJ poll finds.

A new report shows how Russia used every social media platform to boost Trump's chances in 2016.

Rudy Giuliani spent Sunday insisting that hush money payments were "not illegal."

Mass shootings and the economy rank at the top of the list of most significant news events in 2018, according to the latest NBC/WSJ poll.

Both sides are digging in as a potential shutdown looms.

Here's a look at why Trump hastily picked Mick Mulvaney as interim chief of staff.

Trump says he'll intervene in the case of a Green Beret facing murder charges.

Melania Trump's spokeswoman has a new op-ed slamming media coverage of the first lady.

ICYMI: Ryan Zinke is out.

THE DEM AGENDA: On subpoenas, impeachment and Obamacare

Mike Memoli writes that Democrats are taking a cautious view of their subpoena powers as they prepare to take over the House majority.

Pelosi's goal is to protect Mueller even as impeachment fervor roils her party, POLITICO writes.

Democrats are mulling how to respond to a judge's ruling that the ACA is unconstitutional.

Democrats are prepping gun control measures for early next year.

2020: Biden, Sanders, O’Rourke top early Iowa poll

Democratic presidential contenders are looking at ways to transfer more money to regular Americans, NBC's Benjy Sarlin writes.

An early Des Moines Register poll shows Biden ahead.

Elizabeth Warren told black students "the rules are rigged."

Supporters of Beto O'Rourke are pointing to his 2012 run for Congress as a sign that he can hold his own in a primary.

Republicans women are sounding the alarm about 2020, but it's not clear that GOP men are getting the message, per the Washington Post.

POLITICO writes that Republicans are increasingly worried about the party's implosion in Pennsylvania.

Susan Collins says she sees "nothing wrong" with potential GOP primary challengers to the president.