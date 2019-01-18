Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: Another Russia-related bombshell

Buzzfeed reports that Trump ordered Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Here's the latest on Trump's move to cancel Nancy Pelosi's planned CODEL.

The White House is still trying to minimize the pain of the shutdown for those who aren't federal employees.

Another casualty of the shutdown is NTSB's fatal crash investigations.

Federal courts are running out of money.

Is it legal for so many federal employees to be told to work without pay?

The New York Times fact-checks Trump's "77 walls" tweet.

The governor of Puerto Rico is not happy with the White House after moves to pull aid.

Mike Pence is pushing back at criticism of his wife's job at a Christian school.

NBC's Julia Ainsley: "Trump administration officials weighed speeding up the deportation of migrant children by denying them their legal right to asylum hearings after separating them from their parents, according to comments on a late 2017 draft of what became the administration's family separation policy obtained by NBC News."

Steve King's constituents are split on supporting him after his racist comments.

Chris Christie takes his beef with Jared Kushner to POLITICO.

2020: Tulsi Gabbard apologizes

One of us(!) looks back at the political impact of the Dean Scream, which turns 15 years old this month.

Tulsi Gabbard is apologizing for past comments about LGBT people.

Larry Hogan is flirting with a Trump primary challenge.

New hires for the Trump campaign are focusing on delegates and convention strategy.

Mitch McConnell is courting Mike Pompeo to run for the open Senate seat in Kansas.

Pennsylvania Rep. Tom Marino is retiring.