TRUMP AGENDA: Another White House shakeup

In the latest White House shakeup, chief of staff John Kelly is out at the end of the year, but Nick Ayers, Vice President Pence’s current chief of staff seen as the frontrunner to replace Kelly, unexpectedly announced his departure from the administration.

It’s been a rough go for the military generals in President Trump’s orbit.

President Trump defended his lawyer’s hush-money payments to an adult film star as “done correctly” and lawyer Michael Cohen’s “liability if he made a mistake, not me.”

The White House has a plan to counter China’s growing influence in Africa.

During a Sunday night interview with NBC News political analyst Nicole Wallace, former FBI Director James Comey said that President Trump is “certainly close” to being an unindicted co-conspirator.

The New York Times reports on the implications of the crumbling nuclear missile treaty between the United States and Russia.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” that he isn’t sold on Trump’s attorney general nominee.

An international climate summit in Poland sheds light on how the Trump administration views climate change.

THE DEM AGENDA: Previewing Pelosi’s upcoming meeting with Trump

The state of the relationship between California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the likely next House speaker, and President Trump could help define the next two years.

The tensions on the left over the prospect of single-payer healthcare are only deepening now that Democrats will have control over the House’s agenda.

Some of the Democratic Party’s top candidates this cycle had an uncommon link—they were not wealthy.

The president’s continued legal woes only amplify the impeachment question facing House Democrats.

2020: Beto-mania continues

Beto-mania continues in full swing, as the outgoing Texas congressman weighs whether he can capitalize off his high-profile Senate bid as a 2020 presidential candidate.

NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald looks at the importance of California and Texas on the 2020 nominating calendar.

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is sitting on a mountain of cash, a lengthy fundraising list and an organization-in-waiting for her to flip the presidential switch.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker is storming through New Hampshire as he considers whether to run for president.

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown thinks the path to a Democratic president runs through Midwestern populism, a legitimate and perhaps convenient strategy for the Midwestern, populist Democrat.

Outgoing Maryland Democratic Rep. John Delaney is running harder for the Democratic presidential nomination than anyone right now. The Atlantic looks at whether that will pay off once the field begins to swell.