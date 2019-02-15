Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 15, 2019, 1:37 PM GMT

TRUMP AGENDA: Emergency call

Trump is set to announce a national emergency and announce $8 billion for the wall, with just $1.4 billion of that coming from the new spending bill.

The Washington Post has a look at how the White House has been trying to cast a loss as a win.

Trump asked for a wall. What he’ll get is a constitutional crisis.

Lots of lawsuits are coming. LOTS of them.

Here’s Ted Cruz’s pitch in a Washington Post op-ed to make El Chapo pay for the wall.

The DHS inspector general isn’t happy with a Trump appointee who is dodging an inquiry.

Trump’s doctor says he’s gained weight but is otherwise in good health.

Here’s what to expect from the new attorney general.

Trump is giving up on his new hotel brand, saying that politics is holding back the new branding’s success.

DEM AGENDA: Split over Amazon

New York Democrats are split over Amazon’s decision to pull out of the city.

The AP asks: As Democrats are moving to the left, how will voters react?

POLITICO profiles Mikie Sherrill.

2020: NBC/MSNBC/Telemundo to host first Dem debate

Big news: NBC/MSNBC/Telemundo will host the first Democratic primary debate in June.

Beto O’Rourke says “I’d take the wall down.”

And O’Rourke is heading to Wisconsin and Illinois.

Democrats aren’t so worried about Howard Schultz anymore.

John Hickenlooper is all in on universal health care but rejects the “litmus test” of supporting Medicare-for-all, for now.

Michael Bennet is heading to Iowa this month.