Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: Erdogan accuses Bolton of “serious mistake”

From NBC’s Carol Lee: “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not meet with U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday, while telegraphing a widening rift between the NATO allies that leaves the Trump administration's plans to withdraw troops from Syria in limbo.”

Mike Pence says that Trump hasn’t made a decision about whether to declare a national emergency.

Can Trump actually use emergency powers to build a wall? The New York Times explains.

A court fight is likely if Trump does decide to use emergency powers, the Washington Post notes.

POLITICO writes that Trump is frustrated that he doesn’t have more defenders in his border wall messaging.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered only six immigrants at ports of entry on the U.S-Mexico border in the first half of fiscal year 2018 whose names were on a federal government list of known or suspected terrorists, according to CBP data provided to Congress in May 2018 and obtained by NBC News,” per NBC’s Julia Ainsley. “The low number contradicts statements by Trump administration officials, including White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who said Friday that CBP stopped nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists from crossing the southern border in fiscal year 2018.”

Mitt Romney isn’t exactly getting a warm reception from the GOP, writes POLITICO.

2020: Kamala Harris releases new memoir

Hillary Clinton is defending female candidates against “likeability” questions.

The LA Times looks at Kamala Harris’ new book.

And POLITICO takes a look at Harris’ planned presidential rollout.

Beto O’Rourke is planning a solo road trip to meet voters outside of Texas.