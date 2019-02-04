Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 4, 2019, 1:37 PM GMT

TRUMP AGENDA: 60 percent of the time, it’s “executive time”

Axios got its hands on Trump’s private schedules, which are full of plenty of “executive time.”

Senators are getting frustrated with vacancies in Trump’s administration.

Trump isn’t sure if he wants the Mueller report made public.

Will Trump use the State of the Union to convey a unifying message or double down with his base?

Trump is expected to pledge to end HIV transmissions in America by 2030.

Trump wants to keep troops in Iraq to keep an eye on Iran.

Conservatives aren’t happy with the FDA’s regulation of e-cigarettes.

The Pentagon is sending another 3,750 troops to the southwest border.

The Wall Street Journal writes that Roger Stone tried to get Clinton’s emails from Wikileaks after an account by an Indian evangelist.

DEM AGENDA: Northam’s a man on a political island

Ralph Northam is considering his options and weighing his support — or lack thereof.

Congressional Black Caucus leaders say Northam “has to resign.”

In the Trump era, Democrats are acting much more aggressively to punish misconduct and racial insensitivity from within their own party.

Democrats are already prepping to try to discredit potential SCOTUS nominee Neomi Rao.

2020: Is Biden getting closer to a run?

Edward-Isaac Dovere writes at The Atlantic that Joe Biden is getting closer to a run.

A new poll from POLITICO shows that Democrats are right to worry about Howard Schultz.

Pete Buttigieg says that Medicare-for-All wouldn’t end private insurance.

Cory Booker has made two high-profile hires in South Carolina.