TRUMP AGENDA: Federal workers protest shutdown

Federal workers are protesting the shutdown in Washington and around the country.

The shutdown has frozen HUD funds for low-income senior citizens, NBC’s Suzy Khimm and Laura Strickler report.

Today’s the day that federal workers start to miss paychecks.

Trump could take billions from disaster areas to fund the wall under a new proposal.

Trump’s border trip was mostly political, NBC’s Jonathan Allen writes.

The shutdown is pushing Trump-friendly farm country to the brink.

Critics say Trump’s administration is bending the rules to keep popular services going during the shutdown even as workers work without pay.

American forces have begun a Syria withdrawal, although details of the timeline are scarce.

Both Trump and Mike Pompeo took aim at domestic foes yesterday while praising foreign autocrats, the New York Times writes.

Trump allies are getting ready for a possible Supreme Court vacancy.

Steve King is on the defensive after saying in an interview: “"White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

DEM AGENDA: Democrats frustrated by AOC

Democrats are getting frustrated by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s vow to primary moderates in her party.

Democrats want a delay in easing sanctions on a Putin ally.

2020: Warren heads to New Hampshire

Kirsten Gillibrand is looking at Troy, New York, for her potential campaign headquarters.

Sherrod Brown is heading to Iowa.

And Elizabeth Warren is getting ready for a weekend trip to New Hampshire.

And Jay Inslee is also hitting the road, heading to the Granite State on January 21.