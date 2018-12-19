Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: Michael Flynn’s sentence gets delayed

Michael Flynn’s sentencing will be delayed to allow further cooperation with investigators. (And the judge’s “disgust” with Flynn will dim the hopes of other Trump allies, writes the Washington Post.)

The Senate has overwhelmingly passed a sweeping overhaul of the criminal justice system, sending a final version to the House. (Jared Kushner is getting a lot of credit for the win, by the way.)

Even some Republicans are grumbling about Paul Ryan’s legacy.

The New York Times sums up where we stand on the shutdown threat.

POLITICO writes that Trump’s focus on the stock market might push him into a deal with China.

And the Fed is preparing to raise short-term interest rates.

Legal experts are fretting about Trump’s comments about a Green Beret charged with murder.

The Trump administration is set to ban bump stock devices.

The Trump Foundation is agreeing to dissolve, with “reputable” charities receiving money from the Trump family organization that’s existed since 1987.

As expected, a judicial council has dropped accusations of misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh.

And in Washington/pro-baseball news, Frederic J. Frommer writes about how Bryce Harper’s expected departure from the Washington Nationals echoes what happened with Joe Cronin 84 years ago.

THE DEM AGENDA: Democrats denounce conditions at the border

Democrats are denouncing conditions at the border as they promise to probe the death of a seven year-old girl there.

Even as Republicans insist on keeping a focus on immigration, Democrats say it’s Trump’s weakest argument.

Will Joe Manchin embrace being a Democrat?

2020: Michael Bennet’s considering a White House bid

Lamar Alexander’s decision to retire at the end of his term in Tennessee marks the end of a genteel era in the state, writes Reid Wilson.

Martha McSally’s appointment will be the third time since 1913 that the loser of a Senate contest has won an appointment to serve alongside the winner.

Matt Bevin is facing a tough re-election contest.

Nevada is the first state with an overall female majority in the Legislature.

Michael Bennet tells Yahoo he’s considering a run for president.

The New Yorker talked to Amy Klobuchar about a potential run.

Kamala Harris’ chief of staff is heading to a PAC supporting her.

2020 hopefuls are trying to beef up on foreign policy.