Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: Inaugural committee is under investigation

The Trump inaugural committee is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors amid accusations of misspending and violation of anti-corruption laws, the Wall Street Journal scoops.

The New York Times also writes that prosecutors are looking at whether the inaugural committee and a pro-Trump super PAC were used to funnel illegal foreign contributions.

Michael Cohen says that Trump directed him to make hush-money payments and “of course” he knew it was wrong to do so.

A source confirms to NBC News that Trump was in the room when Cohen and tabloid publisher David Pecker were discussing the payments.

Maria Butina has pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

The Washington Post notes that Mueller’s treatment of cooperating witnesses may suggest that the end of the probe is coming.

An IG report details issues with recovering texts between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

George Conway is again bylining an op-ed critical of Trump.

Is David Bossie a favorite for the next White House chief of staff? What about Jared Kushner?

POLITICO looks at how Kushner pushed the criminal justice bill.

The Senate has approved a resolution blaming the Saudi crown prince for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, and it voted to end American assistance for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen.

The Department of Education will cancel $150 million in student loan debt.

The latest on a potential shutdown? “There’s no plan,” POLITICO writes.

THE DEM AGENDA: How Pelosi quelled the rebellion against her

The Washington Post goes behind the scenes for how Nancy Pelosi quelled a rebellion in her caucus.

2020: Everything you wanted to know about 2020 but were afraid to ask

NBC’s Ben Kamisar sums up everything the potential 2020 Democratic candidates have been up to in the last few weeks.

The Wall Street Journal checks in with the controversy over a Muslim Republican in Texas.

Bernie Sanders talked about his presidential decision-making process with our own Andrea Mitchell.

Sanders and Elizabeth Warren met privately to talk about their potential runs.