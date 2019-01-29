Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 29, 2019, 1:42 PM GMT

TRUMP AGENDA: Is Mueller almost done?

Acting AG Matthew Whitaker says that Robert Mueller’s investigation is near completion. (Or was he just speculating?)

Roger Stone is set to appear in federal court today.

Cohen will now offer closed-door congressional testimony on February 8.

Trump has accepted Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to deliver the State of the Union on February 5.

The White House is blaming the shutdown for delays in handing over documents to House investigators.

Federal workers are still wary of another shutdown even as they head back to work.

The pain is particularly acute for low-income families.

Republicans may block the president from another shutdown, even if he decides he can weather one.

Immigration cases are piling up even more in the wake of the shutdown.

It’s suddenly getting a lot more expensive to clean up nuclear waste, NBC’s Laura Strickler reports.

The U.S. is targeting Chinese tech giant Huawei with new criminal charges. But the move could inflame ongoing trade negotiations.

And the U.S. is also hitting Venezuela with new oil sanctions.

The New York Times reviews Chris Christie’s new book.

Liz Cheney is getting a lot of attention as her star rises from the post-midterm rubble for the GOP.

DEM AGENDA: Dems push for Trump’s tax returns

Prominent Democrats, including former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, are forming a pro-Israel group.

Progressive House Democrats are pushing for a release of Trump’s tax returns.

2020: Into the great wide open

The 2020 Democratic primary contest is wide open, per a poll by the Washington Post and ABC.

One of us(!) looks at whether Democrats really want progressive leaders rather than moderate ones.

Howard Schultz was heckled by a protestor last night who told him “Don’t help elect Trump you egotistical billionaire a-----e.”

And Mike Bloomberg has a lot to say about Schultz’s potential bid.

Joe Biden says he’ll make a decision “soon,” adding that he doesn’t want a bid to be a “fool’s errand.”

Kamala Harris says gun control would have been possible if lawmakers had been put in a “locked room” after the Newtown shooting and required to look at “autopsy photographs of those babies.”

And Harris says that the unpopular positions she took as California’s AG were just part of the job.