Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: There’s no “Plan B” for next chief of staff

The Washington Post reports that Trump had “no Plan B” for a chief of staff after Nick Ayers turned the job down.

Trump needs a new chief of staff for the “worst of times,” Jonathan Allen writes.

Maria Butina is now poised to plead guilty in a case involving Russian attempts to influence the NRA.

Forty-four former senators from both parties are warning that the Senate has to stand “in defense of our democracy.”

At the world’s biggest conference on climate change, U.S. officials’ touting of fossil fuels was met with anger and mockery, the Washington Post writes.

Lawmakers are asking who should be held responsible for late GI Bill payments.

The Trump administration is preparing a major weakening of federal clean water protections.

Orrin Hatch says of Trump’s alleged involvement in paying off women isn’t relevant because “since he’s become president, this economy has charged ahead.”

Republican women aren’t happy with their treatment by male leaders, POLITICO writes.

Republicans are once again trying to reshape their newest tax bill.

John Cornyn is taking fire from backers of the Trump-endorsed criminal justice bill.

Theresa May is delaying a Brexit vote in Parliament.

THE DEM AGENDA: Another Chuck-Nancy-Donald meeting

Democratic congressional leaders will meet with Trump today over the border wall showdown.

The protests over climate policy in Paris are splitting progressives as the left grapples with how to address global warming, Benjy Sarlin writes.

2020: Beto talks with prominent African-American Democrats

Beto O’Rourke is talking to black Democrats as he weighs a 2020 bid, Garrett Haake and Mike Memoli write.

Power grabs in Michigan and Wisconsin could spark a 2020 backlash against Republicans, the New York Times notes.

Republicans in New Hampshire are trying to make a primary challenge to the president harder to pull off.

POLITICO writes that Trump’s greatest 2020 victory may be avoiding or delaying prosecution.

Thousands of mailed ballots in Florida were never counted.