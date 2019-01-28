Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 28, 2019, 1:17 PM GMT

TRUMP AGENDA: Public sours on nation’s direction after the shutdown

From one of us(!): The public is souring on the direction of the country after the shutdown.

The president says he’s doubtful that he’ll accept a border security deal.

And the president is saying he’ll consider invoking emergency powers without congressional approval again.

Donald Trump used misleading statistics about voter fraud and the number of undocumented immigrants in the United States.

Trump’s golf club fired 12 workers living in the US illegally, their lawyer says.

Now that the government has reopened (for now) — here’s what happens next.

Contractors are still facing uncertainty, not only with their wages, but with their health care.

Roger Stone says he’ll “testify honestly” if he cooperates with Mueller.

The Washington Post: “Trump advisers lied over and over again, Mueller says. The question is, why?”

Chris Christie says in his new book that Trump thought he could end “the Russia thing” by firing Flynn.

The U.S. and the Taliban have agreed in principle to a peace deal.

2020: Kamala Harris makes its official

Here’s NBC’s wrap of Kamala Harris’s big kickoff event in Oakland on Sunday.

And here’s the New York Times on how Howard Schultz is considering an independent bid.

Julian Castro calls a Schultz run “Trump’s best hope.”

Jane Timm writes on Kirsten Gillibrand’s struggle to reconcile her past conservative views on immigration.

In Julian Castro, Latinos are seeing one of their own, Suzanne Gamboa writes.

Benjy Sarlin reports on how the race for black voters is on in the Democratic primary.

Tom Steyer has a litmus test for 2020 contenders: Supporting impeachment.

Are Democrats foolish to try to reassemble the Obama coalition?

Big banks are bracing for the ire of Elizabeth Warren as she gears up for the primary.

Big donors are still sitting on the sidelines, the AP notes.

And POLITICO writes that Wall Street is “freaking out” at the 2020 crop.