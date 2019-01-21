Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: A secret missile base in North Korea?

From NBC's Courtney Kube and Carol Lee: "With a second U.S.-North Korea nuclear summit looming in February, researchers have discovered a secret ballistic missile base in North Korea — one of as many as 20 undisclosed missile sites in the country, according to the researchers’ new report."

Here's the latest on Trump's weekend overture to Democrats on the shutdown.

Democrats aren't budging — but Trump is also taking heat from his base, the AP writes.

The Washington Post reports on "the dealmaker who can't seem to make a deal."

The New York Times writes that Trump is reverting to his old self in the shutdown negotiations.

The relationship between Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi is already fraught — and the shutdown isn't helping.

Talks about a Trump Tower in Moscow continued through the 2016 election, Rudy Giuliani says.

Trump and key European leaders are all skipping Davos.

DEM AGENDA: No wedge between Pelosi and Schumer

Trump hasn't been able to drive a wedge between Schumer and Pelosi on the shutdown.

Women's marches nationwide tried to rev up the momentum for Democrats before 2020.

2020: Kamala Harris says she’s running

Kamala Harris says she's running for president.

Here's NBC's take on the Harris announcement this morning.

Kirsten Gillibrand is talking about her rural roots.

What if Trump faces a billionaire in 2020?

Stacey Abrams is working on figuring out what's next.

Tulsi Gabbard says she doesn't regret meeting with Assad.

And Gabbard says that Democrats share some blame on the shutdown.

Mike Pompeo is mulling a Senate run.