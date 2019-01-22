Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: Shutdown begins its second month

Anxiety is mounting about how the shutdown may be affecting the global economy.

And more Trump voters are blaming the president as the shutdown drags on.

The New York Times looks at how the shutdown is hitting some of America’s most vulnerable.

Trump’s latest overture to end the shutdown is falling flat.

Former Trump aide Cliff Sims has a new tell-all book outlining how “absolutely out of control” the White House staff was early in Trump’s presidency.

What can we learn about the wall from El Chapo’s trial?

Here’s the latest on Rudy Giuliani’s walk-back of his Trump Tower timeline over the weekend.

Trump is sitting out Davos this week.

And the White House is weighing in on the controversy surrounding the Covington Catholic students.

DEM AGENDA: “The Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue”

Hakeem Jeffries called Trump the “Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

The AP notes that Nancy Pelosi is teeing up her health care strategy.

Some liberals are unhappy with Democratic attempts to dial back Medicare for All.

2020: Looking at Kamala Harris’ policy platform

POLITICO scoops that the Trump reelection team has forged a deal to boost small dollar fundraising.

Democrats in Iowa are bracing for major reforms ahead of a massive caucus.

The Washington Post takes an in-depth look at Kamala Harris’ 2020 policy platform.

The AP reports that 2020 hopefuls are unapologetically moving to the left.

Success for Bernie Sanders would require better results in the South, the Wall Street Journal writes.

Mike Bloomberg would create his own lane, POLITICO writes.

Elizabeth Warren is heading to South Carolina.