Economists are warning that there could be a recession if the shutdown drags on.

Here’s our wrap of yesterday’s blowup.

The New York Times looks at Bill Shine’s role as the communications director for a president who thinks he’s his own best messenger.

Texas landowners are getting ready to fight Trump on the wall, the AP reports.

The Washington Post writes about how Trump’s negotiating tactics are failing him now.

The shutdown is causing about $1 billion per week in economic damage, POLITICO writes

Eight House Republicans broke with Trump yesterday on shutdown strategy.

The Coast Guard Support Program suggested that employees trying to get by without pay could try a garage sale.

The Times looks back at Rod Rosenstein’s career.

The White House legal team is preparing a defense of Trump’s executive privilege, writes the Washington Post.

THE DEM AGENDA: Questioning Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will face questions from House lawmakers on his recent decision to lift sanctions on companies linked to a Russian oligarch.

Democrats will quiz AG nominee William Barr about his views of the Mueller probe.

2020: Steyer won’t run

Here’s Ali Vitali on Tom Steyer’s move not to run for president.

A top Bernie Sanders adviser has been accused of forcibly kissing a subordinate in 2016, POLITICO reports.

Elizabeth Warren is headed to New Hampshire.

POLITICO reports on tensions between Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis.