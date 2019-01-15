Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: Government shutdown causes airport delays

The government shutdown is starting to cause big delays at the nation's airports.

The New York Times asks how long Republicans will stick with Trump on the shutdown.

Mitch McConnell isn't budging, POLITICO notes.

AG nominee William Barr once warned of the lack of "political supervision" at the Justice Department.

The Mueller probe will be front and center at Barr's confirmation hearing.

The Pentagon is extending the deployment of active-duty troops at the southern border until September.

Mick Mulvaney is still dealing with the fallout of an old land deal gone wrong, the Washington Post writes.

The New York Times has more details on just how much Trump spent on his own inauguration.

House GOP leaders are stripping Steve King of committee assignments.

Keep an eye on today's big Brexit vote in Parliament.

THE DEM AGENDA: Jitters on Wall Street

Wall Street is getting nervous as Maxine Waters takes the reins of a powerful finance committee.

Democrats are cheering the new crop of governors who have taken office in the past week.

2020: Gillibrand expected to announce exploratory committee

Kirsten Gillibrand is expected to announce an exploratory committee ahead of a trip to Iowa this weekend.

Women are fueling Democrats' 2020 hopes — with donations.

Priorities USA is rethinking ad spending with a big shift to digital, POLITICO writes.

As a city lawmaker, Julian Castro voted for taxpayer subsidies to land Trump's beauty pageant in 2002.