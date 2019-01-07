Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: Evolving conditions for a wall

Trump's conditions for a border wall are evolving, with the president now saying he'll accept a "steel barrier" instead of "concrete." But Democrats are unmoved.

Both parties are pointing fingers as the shutdown enters its third week.

Democrats are planning to keep the political pressure up on Trump with individual bills to reopen agencies.

FOX News host Chris Wallace pushed back over the weekend on Sarah Sanders’ claim that terrorists are entering the U.S. through the southern border.

National Security Advisor John Bolton is putting conditions on Trump's promised withdrawal from Syria, rolling back Trump's initial plan to rapidly pull troops out of the region.

Susan Collins told one of us(!) she’ll decide on her reelection bid by the end of the year

2020: Biden closes in on decision

The New York Times reports that Joe Biden sees himself as the best hope for Democrats in 2020.

Here’s Alex Seitz-Wald’s wrap of Elizabeth Warren’s big Iowa weekend.

And the New York Times writes that Democratic Iowans are excited by the big 2020 field.

Senate Democrats are keeping their distance from Warren so far, POLITICO reports.

A Democratic group posed as a prohibitionist organization to spread fake online messages during the Alabama special election, the New York Times writes.

POLITICO writes that Trump’s campaign is trying to stave off signs of GOP opposition during the 2020 GOP convention.