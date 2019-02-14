Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 14, 2019, 1:11 PM GMT

TRUMP AGENDA: So long! FEMA chief is out

Trump’s allies are trying to quiet discomfort with the border deal on the party’s right flank.

A federal judge has ruled that Paul Manafort lied to prosecutors for the Mueller investigation and that they no longer have to abide by a sentencing deal.

Lawmakers say Trump is blocking back pay to government contractors in the new border deal.

FEMA chief Brock Long is out.

POLITICO reports that Trump is becoming more animated about abortion behind the scenes.

DEM AGENDA: Omar vs. Abrams

Ilhan Omar is in the headlines again after a clash with Trump’s envoy to Venezuela, Elliott Abrams.

The Washington Post looks at how the controversy over Omar’s tweets about Israel could herald a coming divide in the party.

In yet another rebuke to Trump, the House has passed a measure to end U.S. involvement in Yemen.

And Congress is also moving on potential background check legislation.

But a year after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, public support for gun control laws is back to pre-Parkland levels.

Ralph Northam is set to meet with Virginia lawmakers about the state’s budget — and to make his case to keep his job while pushing forward with reforms to reduce racism.

In the wake of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s primary victory, New York’s House Democrats are bracing for more challenges from the left.

2020: Team Trump focusing now on Harris, Warren and Booker

Team Trump is honing in on Harris, Warren and Booker in its oppo books, POLTICO writes.

We’ll know the qualifications for the first two presidential primary debates from the DNC this week.

The Democratic senators running for president get along — but for how long?

Mike Bloomberg is taking on Trump on climate change.

Chuck Schumer met with Beto O’Rourke to talk about a Senate challenge to John Cornyn.

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are reluctant to commit to Julian Castro so far.