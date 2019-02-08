Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 8, 2019, 1:38 PM GMT

TRUMP AGENDA: Supreme Court blocks Louisiana abortion law

The Supreme Court has blocked a Louisiana abortion law, with Justice John Roberts joining liberals for a 5-4 ruling. (Brett Kavanaugh dissented, however…)

Trump says a failure to fund border security is "not an option."

Things are getting tense as Democrats start probes of the Trump administration in earnest.

Kellyanne Conway says she was assaulted last year at a Maryland restaurant.

Paul Manafort kept working in Ukraine even after the Mueller indictment.

Acting AG Matthew Whitaker will testify before a House panel after all.

DEM AGENDA: RIP, John Dingell

John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress, has died.

Here's what we know (and don't know) about the Green New Deal.

Democrats are laying the groundwork to try to get Trump's tax returns.

Now a Republican member of the Virginia legislature is caught up in the blackface scandal.

POLITICO looks inside Ralph Northam's plan for survival.

2020: Biden – but without the baggage?

Sherrod Brown is trying to run as Biden without the baggage, POLITICO writes.

Democrats are going big on the economy, the LA Times notes.

Tom Steyer is ready to go after Democrats who don't back his impeachment plans.

Kamala Harris is unveiling a lot of California endorsements.

The FEC is bumping up individual contribution limits.

Rep. Rob Woodall won't seek reelection.