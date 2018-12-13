Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: Thinking about the I-word

From Carol Lee, Kristen Welker and Nicolle Wallace: “Despite President Donald Trump's public declaration that he isn't concerned about impeachment, he has told people close to him in recent days that he is alarmed by the prospect, according to multiple sources.”

The publisher of National Enquirer is admitting that AMI paid hush money to help Trump during the campaign. And Michael Cohen is getting three years in prison.

A new Trump-backed “opportunity zone” program could benefit Trump properties.

Republicans keep getting boxed in by Trump’s urgent push for a massive wall on the border.

Criminal justice reformers are worried about last-minute hiccups with the historic legislation pending before Congress.

Mark Meadows is officially out of the running for the chief of staff job.

Melania Trump says “opportunists” are misusing her family name.

Newly elected Tennessee GOP Rep. Mark Green said he’ll use his new position to question vaccine science, but now says his comments were “misconstrued.” (He’s a doctor.)

Rudy Giuliani has been courting contracts in Bahrain and other countries even as the president’s legal woes have increased, writes the New York Times.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is blaming George Soros for a ProPublica partnership with a Louisville newspaper that will probe state government.

THE DEM AGENDA: Pelosi cuts deal ensuring her the votes she needs for speaker

Nancy Pelosi has reached a deal with Democratic opponents to ensure that she can win the speakership —with top leaders now limited to three terms before needing a two-thirds majority in the caucus to be elected to a fourth.

The North Carolina legislature says there should be a new primary if a re-do election is held in NC-9.

2020: Castro announces exploratory bid

Julian Castro is officially exploring a presidential bid.

After being accused throughout his campaign of being tied to wrongdoing, Andrew Gillum’s name was conspicuously absent from a 66-page indictment of Tallahassee officials.

Tulsi Gabbard says she’s “seriously considering” a 2020 bid.

Party insiders say as many as 20 candidates may run.

George Soros may not pick a favorite in the primary, per CNBC.