Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: Trump’s GOP is worried about a shutdown

Trump likes the idea of a shutdown, but much of the rest of his party is worried about its effects at the ballot box.

The incoming New York Attorney General is planning major probes of the Trump family.

Michael Flynn’s lawyers are asking for no jail time.

Michael Cohen faces sentencing today.

Nikki Haley tells NBC that she got her job at the UN done by letting Trump be “unpredictable.”

Trump’s judicial nominees continue to be confirmed despite controversies, the New York Times writes.

Mitch McConnell says he’ll hold a Senate vote on criminal justice reform this month after all.

Trump AG nominee Bill Barr has given hundreds of thousands of political donations.

When Trump gets a new chief of staff, it’ll probably be after a green light from Jaren and Ivanka, writes POLITICO.

Congress is on track to pass a five-year farm bill.

Theresa May is facing a no-confidence vote.

THE DEM AGENDA: Pelosi brings up Trump’s “manhood”

Nancy Pelosi is bringing up Trump’s views of his “manhood” as she takes on the shutdown threat.

Pelosi is working on a deal with Democratic foes to trade their support for a promise to limit her term as speaker.

Yesterday gave us a vivid look at what divided government will look like next year.

In a new affidavit in the North Carolina election fraud case, a witness says operative McCrae Dowless held on to 800 absentee ballots.

2020: Beto tops MoveOn straw poll

Beto O’Rourke narrowly leads in a Move On straw poll.

Andrew Gillum will address DNC donors.

Democratic contenders are trying to make sure they make an impression in early voting states, POLITICO notes.

A new issue for Democrats: Whether to take money from the rich?