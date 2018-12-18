Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: President is playing a poor hand on immigration

NBC’s Jonathan Allen writes that Trump is losing badly on immigration.

Republicans are still trying to convince the president not to shut down the government.

Trump is wishing Michael Flynn “good luck” before his sentencing.

Two of Flynn’s business associates have been charged with illegal lobbying for Turkey.

Roger Stone now admits that he used Infowars to spread false information online about a critic of the Chinese government.

A new report about Russia’s social media influence campaign has lawmakers demanding answers.

And Russians worked to suppress black turnout in 2016.

Officials accused of wrongdoing are starting to adopt the “Deep State” defense, writes the New York Times.

The Trump administration is getting ready to roll back Obama-era policies intended to keep minority kids from being unfairly disciplined.

Outgoing Rep. Rod Blum might have broken federal law in regard to an SEO business he helped found.

THE DEM AGENDA: Who owns the voter data?

The DNC and state Democratic parties are warring over who exactly owns voter data.

2020: Beto isn’t in a hurry to make a decision

Trump is rolling out a reelection campaign that will completely coopt the RNC, POLITICO writes.

What happens for Trump if the economy hits a downturn before 2020?

Susan Collins says there’s “nothing wrong” with a primary challenger to Trump.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to take on Hakeem Jeffries.

It’s Bernie Sanders at the top of a new straw poll from progressive group Democracy for America.

California is going to be a major player in the Democratic primary.

Elizabeth Warren hasn’t been to Iowa recently, but she’s been making calls to Iowa Democratic activists.

The AP writes that Beto O’Rourke isn’t rushing to make a 2020 decision.