Jan. 31, 2019, 1:28 PM GMT

TRUMP AGENDA: The president versus his own intelligence officials

In attacking the intelligence community, Trump is also ignoring the places where they agree.

Mitch McConnell says that a bill that would make Election Day a federal holiday is a “power grab.”

Republicans delayed naming members to the House Intelligence Committee. That may have hurt the Mueller probe, NBC’s Mike Memoli, Ken Dilanian and Alex Moe report.

After being praised by Trump, Foxconn is reconsidering its plans for a factory in Wisconsin.

Lindsey Graham wants the FBI to justify the tactics it used in the arrest of Roger Stone.

Sarah Sanders suggested that God wanted Trump to become president.

Here’s the latest on the Brexit mess, by the way.

DEM AGENDA: Opening offer to Trump is zero wall money

Democrats are ready with their opening offer on order wall money: Zero.

Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman has invited an undocumented workers fired from Trump’s golf club to attend the State of the Union.

Democratic lawmakers in Virginia are under fire after debate on a bill that would have reduced restrictions on late-term abortions.

The indictment of a union boss in Pennsylvania is rocking that state’s Democratic Party.

Democrats are gaining some ground in statehouses with the defection of some GOP lawmakers to the other side.

Stacey Abrams is getting ready for her big moment on Tuesday.

Polk County Democrats in Iowa want Cardi B to speak while she’s in Des Moines for a concert.

2020: Why is Howard Schultz aiming his fire at Democrats more than Trump?

Howard Schultz is aiming most of his ire at Democrats.

Sherrod Brown is out on his new 2020 listening tour, taking on Trump’s “phony populism.”

Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are both trying to maximize their appeal with black voters.

And all the 2020 Democrats are trying to figure out how to crack the code in the Midwest.

What exactly is a Green New Deal? Whatever it is, 2020 Democrats want it.

Jay Inslee is ramping up a staffing push.

And Eric Swalwell is “close to making a decision.”

NBC’s Benjy Sarlin writes that a progressive pollster has found majority support for Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax.

Both Cory Gardner and Rob Portman are endorsing Trump for 2020.