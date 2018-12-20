Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: Experts: U.S. withdrawal from Syria is a victory for Russia, Iran

Experts call Trump's abrupt withdrawal from Syria a victory for Russia and Iran.

High-profile Republicans are not happy with the Syria decision and are demanding answers.

The Syria move is also a clear rebuke of Jim Mattis, who has lost clout with Trump, the Washington Post writes.

And the Trump administration will also lift sanctions on a group of Russian oligarchs' companies.

Vladimir Putin says the U.S. is pushing the world "closer to a very dangerous line" on nuclear conflict.

Here's a look back at the major political news events of 2018.

The Senate has passed a stopgap bill to fund the government through February. (But House conservatives are lashing out, saying the CR squashes the last chance for wall funding.)

Leigh Ann Caldwell goes behind the scenes of the criminal justice reform bill's journey to unlikely success.

The Trump administration is moving to toughen work requirements for food stamp recipients.

The Washington Post traces the rise and fall of Ryan Zinke.

Paul Ryan has said his goodbyes, lamenting the nation's 'broken' politics.

Robert Mueller is interested in Roger Stone's testimony to the House Intelligence Committee.

Per the Wall Street Journal, legal experts say Trump's past statements indicate a pretty deep understanding of campaign finance laws.

THE DEM AGENDA: Obamacare signups saw a late surge

Gun violence prevention groups are suing the Trump administration over its decision to allow 3D gun blueprints to be published.

Obamacare signups saw a late surge this year.

2020: Trump’s re-election campaign has already spent $32 million – and counting

The Trump era is marked by historically early and intense campaign spending, writes NBC's Ben Kamisar.

From Leigh Ann Caldwell and Rich Gardella: The North Carolina elections board alerted prosecutors to alleged 2016 ballot harvesting, but nothing happened.

Trump's latest round of decisions seems to be venturing to cater outside his base — but it's unclear what will be enough to woo back other voters for 2020.

South Carolina Republicans may skip a primary altogether to protect Trump.

Democrats are already looking at taking out a top target — Iowa's Joni Ernst.

Democratic tech experts tried to mirror Russian deception tactics during the Alabama special election, writes the New York Times.