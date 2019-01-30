Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 30, 2019, 1:34 PM GMT

TRUMP AGENDA: Where Trump and his intelligence chiefs disagree

Trump disagrees with his intelligence chiefs on a range of important issues, from North Korea to the border.

And Republican lawmakers are increasingly breaking with Trump on foreign policy.

The Pentagon is poised to send another 2,000 active-duty troops to the southern border.

Critics are accusing Steven Mnuchin of a conflict of interest regarding sanctions on a Russian oligarch.

President Trump's company now says it will institute the use of E-Verify following a report that his New York club employed undocumented immigrants for years.

Expectations are low for U.S-China talks, the AP writes.

Chris Christie is not being shy about ripping Jared Kushner's father.

Roger Stone may face a gag order, but he's got contingency plans.

DEM AGENDA: Stacey Abrams to deliver Democratic response

Leigh Ann Caldwell and Alex Moe report on the growing momentum for legislation that would end government shutdowns.

Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union.

2020: Garcetti says no a White House run

Tulsi Gabbard's campaign manager is leaving, NBC's Ben Kamisar confirms.

Eric Garcetti won't run for president.

Benjy Sarlin reports on Kamala Harris's suggestion to end private insurance, a new Democratic litmus test.

And Mike Bloomberg is countering Harris's idea, saying Medicare for All would "bankrupt us."

Alex Seitz-Wald reports on how Democrats are none too pleased with Howard Schultz.

The New York Times asks if there's room out there for a centrist Democrat or two.

Michael Bloomberg is hoping to create his own lane in New Hampshire.

John Delaney picked up a few Iowa endorsements.

And Kamala Harris picked up two more California members of Congress in her camp.