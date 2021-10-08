Here are the two major forces driving elections this year and beyond

WASHINGTON — Two big forces are shaping our politics ahead of next month’s elections in Virginia and next year’s midterms.

Force No. 1: President Biden has grown increasingly unpopular with the American public. This week’s national Quinnipiac poll has his overall job rating at just 38 percent among all adults with fewer than half of Americans (48 percent) approving of his handling of the coronavirus and just 42 percent believing the Biden administration is competent.

And if you don’t buy Quinnipiac’s numbers, there’s a recent NPR/PBS/Marist poll that has Biden’s approval slightly higher — at 45 percent.

Neither is good news for a first-year president, and both polls show him struggling with independents, who were central to his 2020 victory.

Force No. 2: Donald Trump’s hold over the Republican Party has only gotten stronger since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The latest example of this: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who criticized Trump’s words and actions on Jan. 6 (but who also didn’t vote to convict the former president in his second impeachment trial), will be appearing at Trump’s rally in Iowa tomorrow night.

Grassley, who’s running for re-election next year, also excused Trump’s Jan. 3 Oval Office meeting, where he tried — but failed — to get the Justice Department to carry out his demands to investigate allegations of voter fraud.

“The available evidence shows that President Trump did what we’d expect a president to do on an issue of this importance: he listened to his senior advisors and followed their advice and recommendations,” Grassley said Thursday.

What Grassley didn’t mention in his statement: On the agenda was Trump ousting the acting attorney general and installing a loyalist in his place.

So nearly a year after the 2020 presidential election, the two men who are shaping our politics are an increasingly unpopular Joe Biden versus a twice-impeached one-term Donald Trump.

Because midterm elections are typically referendums on the incumbent president, Force No. 1 probably remains the one to watch heading into next year.

But don’t discount Force No. 2, because what the GOP is offering voters is party that remains indivisible from Trump.

At least three of the 11 GOP senators won’t be back after next year

Per NBC’s Ed Demaria, three — and maybe four — of those 11 Republican senators who voted to proceed on that debt-limit increase will not be in the Senate after next year.

Barrasso

Blunt (retiring)

Capito

Collins

Cornyn

McConnell

Murkowski (getting a primary challenge)

Portman (retiring)

Rounds

Shelby (retiring)

Thune

Is Mo Brooks going to replace Shelby? Is Josh Mandel (or another Trump acolyte) going to win Portman’s seat? What about swapping Blunt for Eric Greitens?

That’s a vastly different U.S. Senate.

Virginia governor's race remains a tight contest

A new Wason Center poll shows Democrat Terry McAuliffe narrowly leading Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s gubernatorial contest, with McAuliffe getting support from 49 percent of likely voters and Youngkin getting 45 percent — well within the survey’s margin of error.

In August, the poll showed McAuliffe with a 9-point lead, 50 percent to 41 percent.

The poll also finds Democratic candidates narrowly leading the state’s races for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

The election in Virginia takes place on Nov. 2.

