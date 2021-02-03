WASHINGTON — As the words “bipartisanship” and “unity” continue to dominate the conversation over the Covid-19 relief talks, it’s instructive to jump into our DeLorean and travel back in time to 2009 — all to revisit the story of Charlie Crist.

Crist, if you recall, was Florida’s Republican governor back then; he had been on John McCain’s vice presidential shortlist; and he supported Barack Obama’s stimulus.

He even gave Obama a “bro-hug.”

After that came Marco Rubio’s challenge from the right when Crist ran for the Senate; Crist’s switch to run as an independent in that 2010 race; Crist’s endorsement of Obama in 2012; his switch to the Democratic Party; his unsuccessful gubernatorial bid — as a Democrat — in 2014; and his current status as a Democratic congressman representing Florida.

Now he’s thinking about another gubernatorial bid.

Charlie Crist’s story from 12 years ago tells us a lot about the Florida Republican Party’s evolution — going from Crist, to Rubio, to Trump and now to Ron DeSantis and Matt Gaetz.

It tells us plenty about Crist’s political ambitions and elasticity. (He’s gone from “Chain Gang Charlie” to loyal Democratic congressman.)

But maybe more than anything else, the Crist story tells us just how difficult it is to achieve real bipartisanship in our increasingly polarized, tribal and cable TV-dominated political world.

If Crist essentially ended his career as a Republican politician because of his support for Obama’s stimulus — and let’s not forget that it also ended Arlen Specter’s GOP career — can Joe Biden really expect he can get 10 GOP Senate votes?

No matter the price tag?

The lesson from 12 years ago: If you work with the other side — and you’re not a senator from Maine — you might have to stay on that side.

And then there were 10

Given that lesson, it’s also instructive to look at the 10 GOP senators — and only 10 — who are negotiating with the Biden White House.

Sure, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah all have demonstrated that they can buck their own party.

Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia has cover from her GOP governor; Bill Cassidy from Louisiana has legit bipartisan credentials; Rob Portman’s not running for re-election; Thom Tillis from North Carolina just won re-election (and won’t face voters again until 2026); and Mike Rounds just won re-election, too.

You could see — if the stars aligned perfectly — how all of those eight could support a compromise bill.

But the other two might have a Charlie Crist-like problem.

Todd Young is up for re-election next year in ruby-red Indiana. Jerry Moran is also up for re-election next year in equally ruby-red Kansas.

And if all it takes is for one of these GOP senators to deny Biden and the Democrats the 60 votes needed to break a Republican filibuster, how confident can you be that they’ll all be there in the end?

No matter the price tag?

Data Download: The numbers you need to know today

$5,000: The fine (for a first offense) for members of the U.S. House who fail to go through the new metal detectors outside the House chamber

50 to 49: The party-line vote in the Senate to speed ahead on a possible reconciliation-based Covid bill.

More than 370: The number of congressional aides calling for Trump’s conviction in a new public letter.

26,545,602: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, per the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 148,866 more than yesterday morning.)

448,681: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far. (That’s 3,700 more than yesterday morning.)

92,880: The number of people currently hospitalized from Covid-19 in the United States.

310.68 million: The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the United States so far, according to researchers at The COVID Tracking Project.

1,355,451: The average number of individual shots per day since January 20 (7-day average)

86: The number of days left for Biden to reach his 100-day vaccination goals.

Two more Biden Cabinet picks win confirmation

President Biden has two more confirmed Cabinet secretaries as of this morning.

Pete Buttigieg was confirmed as the Treasury secretary by an 86-13 vote, and Alejandro Mayorkas was confirmed to lead the Department of Homeland Security by a 56-43 vote.

Mayorkas’s confirmation vote was the closest vote so far for Biden’s nominees.

Biden Cabinet Watch

State: Tony Blinken (confirmed)

Treasury: Janet Yellen (confirmed)

Defense: Ret. Gen. Lloyd Austin (confirmed)

Attorney General: Merrick Garland

Homeland Security: Alejandro Mayorkas (confirmed)

HHS: Xavier Becerra

Agriculture: Tom Vilsack

Transportation: Pete Buttigieg (confirmed)

Energy: Jennifer Granholm

Interior: Deb Haaland

Education: Miguel Cardona

Commerce: Gina Raimondo

Labor: Marty Walsh

HUD: Marcia Fudge

Veterans Affairs: Denis McDonough

UN Ambassador: Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Director of National Intelligence: Avril Haines (confirmed)

EPA: Michael Regan

SBA: Isabel Guzman

OMB Director: Neera Tanden

U.S. Trade Representative: Katherine Tai

