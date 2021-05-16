WASHINGTON — The face and culture of the United States has always been changing, with different races and ethnic groups flowing into the country and redefining what it means to be "American." And in recent years some of the biggest impacts have come from Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Over the past decade, the group's numbers have grown and so has its footprint as it becomes a bigger part of communities across the country. With May being Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Data Download this week looks at the diverse AAPI population and its growing impact on politics.

The first thing that jumps out when you look at the Asian American and Pacific Islander population is its sheer growth over the past 10 years, particularly compared to the nation as a whole.

From 2011 to 2019, the Asian American population climbed from about 18.2 million to 23.2 million people, according to the U.S. Census, an increase of 27 percent. That is massive growth, especially when you consider that the United States population as a whole grew at a much slower rate of about 5 percent.

But those numbers miss one of the larger points about the AAPI population, the enormous diversity of the group that is placed under a single heading in the data. And when you break the Census's larger "Asian" group into a subset of ethnicities and nationalities, the growth numbers look different.

Among the largest ethnic and national groups, the biggest growth came among the nation's Indian population, which grew by more than 1.4 million people, or 44 percent. The Chinese population grew by more than 1.1 million, or 29 percent. The Filipino population grew by some 777,000 people and the Vietnamese population climbed by more than 300,000.

But that only scratches the surface of all the ethnicities and nationalities that fall into the AAPI group. There are more than 20 overall, everything from Japanese to Pakistani to Indonesian in the Census numbers. It’s a massive collection of different people and cultures that come from an enormous swath of land and nearly all of them have seen double-digit percentage growth in their population in the last decade.

Even more dramatic than the national growth of the AAPI population, however, is the growth in specific locales around the country. At these local levels, a spike in population numbers can have an especially large impact, changing issue focuses and voting behaviors of cities, congressional districts, or even states.

And looking at the county level, there is a diverse set of communities where the numbers have jumped dramatically over the last decade. These numbers are based on counties where the group makes up at least 20,000 of the total population.

You can see a lot of Texas communities on that list — five of the top 10 counties — in the suburban counties around the state's major cities, Dallas and Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. But there is also Forsyth County, in the suburbs around Atlanta, and Loudon County just outside of D.C.

But also on the top 10 list are the big city counties around Indianapolis: Omaha, Nebraska and Raleigh, North Carolina. And a little further down are counties in Ohio, Oklahoma, Colorado and Pennsylvania. The point is this is a rapidly growing population that is reaching out beyond the states and communities that are often thought of as its traditional bases.

And all that growth could have big political impacts in those communities.

Polling data on the 2020 election showed that Asian-Americans skewed heavily toward Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. The poll, sponsored by a collection of AAPI groups and conducted just before the election, showed President Joe Biden was the choice of those voters by some 24 points overall, though there were differences among the different ethnic and national heritages.

Among most of the largest AAPI populations in the United States, there was a strong tilt toward Biden. Those of Chinese heritage gave Biden a 36-point edge. Those with an Indian background favored Biden by 37 points. And among Filipinos, Biden was favored by 18 points.

But those with a Vietnamese background chose former President Donald Trump. Trump didn't get a majority of Vietnamese voters, but he held a strong plurality, a 12-point edge.

It's hard to know for certain what's driving those differences. The ethnicities rise out of very different cultures and histories. For Vietnamese Americans in particular the words socialism and communism may hold especially negative connotations. Many people fled that country during its civil war and the arrival of its communist government.

But together these poll numbers show how complicated and diverse the AAPI group is, and they suggest that, on whole, Democrats seem to hold an edge with them, at least for now.

That "for now" part of the story is important. Reading too much into the politics of the group, particularly in this turbulent moment in American politics, might not be wise. As the AAPI population grows and continues to spread into different communities, it is likely to change as well. Historically, that has often been the story of different racial and ethnic groups as they grow.

The one thing that seems certain in these numbers, however, is the political power of the AAPI population is growing. And as the population spreads, its impacts are being felt across the country.