The impeachment case against Trump comes down to this one question

WASHINGTON — The last three days of arguments by the Democratic impeachment managers boil down to this simple question: Is political violence — in support of a president, provoked by a president, never vociferously condemned by a president — ever acceptable in a democracy?

As it turns out, we were asking this very question five years ago during the 2016 GOP presidential race.

“We love American politics because of its excitement, its unpredictability, and its clash of ideas and policies. But we’ve never seen this in our lifetimes until now — when politics becomes scary,” said our March 14, 2016 newsletter. “And that has been the overarching political story over the past 96 hours, as Donald Trump rallies have featured sucker punches, scuffles, unrest, and even a protester trying to jump on the stage.”

And here was our colleague Benjy Sarlin’s story just two days later: “Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that his supporters would respond with ‘riots’ if he fails to secure the nomination at July’s convention in Cleveland. ‘I think you’d have riots,’ Trump told CNN on Wednesday. ‘I think you’d have riots. I’m representing a tremendous many, many millions of people.’”

In the end, fights at rallies and threats of “riots” became acceptable to most of Trump’s voters and allies.

So did what happened in Charlottesville. So did Trump cheering on a Republican congressman (now a governor) who body-slammed a reporter. So did Trump tweeting “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” So did Trump supporters trying to run the opposition’s campaign bus off the road, and so did Trump siding with armed protestors threatening a Democratic governor in Michigan.

Here’s what Democratic impeachment managers asked yesterday: Is what happened on Jan. 6 — the lead-up to the rally, Donald Trump’s words at the rally, his kind words about the rioters, and his failure to admit he did anything wrong — acceptable to GOP voters and politicians?

Because if it is, there will almost certainly be a next time.

Trump’s defense takes its turn

The impeachment trial reconvenes at noon ET, with Donald Trump’s lawyers taking their turn.

Trump lawyer David Schoen told reporters on Thursday that he expects his side will use “maybe three to four hours” total today, per NBC’s Monica Alba, Hallie Jackson and Kristen Welker.

And that means, as NBC’s Capitol Hill teams points out, that we’re headed to a quick conclusion to this impeachment trial.

If the defense takes only three to four hours, then the Q&A phase could happen as soon as today — and closing arguments and a vote on conviction could take place as early as Saturday.

How 13 senators voted 22 years ago

With the vote on whether or not to convict Trump coming as soon as this weekend, it’s worth reminding you that 13 U.S. senators were around during Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1999.

Here’s how they voted, per NBC’s Ed Demaria (on perjury and obstruction):

Sen. Leahy (D-Vt.): Not guilty, not guilty

Sen. Grassley (R-Iowa): Guilty, Guilty

Sen. McConnell (R-Ky.): Guilty, Guilty

Sen. Shelby (R-Ala.): Not guilty, guilty

Sen. Feinstein (D-Calif.): Not guilty, not guilty

Sen. Murray (D-Wash.): Not guilty, not guilty

Sen. Inhofe (R-Okla.): Guilty, guilty

Sen. Wyden (D-Ore.): Not guilty, not guilty

Sen. Durbin (D-Ill.): Not guilty, not guilty

Sen. Reed (D-R.I.): Not guilty, not guilty

Sen. Collins (R-Maine): Not guilty, not guilty

Sen. Schumer (D-N.Y.): Not guilty, not guilty

Sen. Crapo (R-Idaho): Guilty, guilty

200 million more vaccine doses

During remarks at the National Institutes of Health yesterday, President Biden announced that the U.S. has now purchased enough Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of July.

Here was Biden on Thursday:

“We signed the final contracts for 100 million more Moderna and 100 million more Pfizer vaccines. And we’re also able to move up the delivery dates with an additional 200 million vaccines to the end of July — faster than we expected. And in further good news, both companies agreed — and we're now contractually obligated — to expedite delivery of 100 million doses, that were promised by the end of June, to deliver them by the end of May. That's a month faster. That means lives will be saved. That means we're now on track to have enough supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July.”

Of course, that’s before FDA approval of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine that is currently going through the emergency use authorization process

