It's been a year since the last 'normal' day in politics, before the virus upended everything

WASHINGTON — Wednesday is the one-year anniversary of what was arguably the last “normal” day in American politics before the coronavirus upended it all just one day later.

It was exactly one year ago — March 10, 2020 — when we were gearing up to cover the Democratic primaries in Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan and Washington.

It was also a year ago when Joe Biden, according to our count, held a narrow 77-delegate lead over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic delegate race after the Super Tuesday contests a week earlier.

It was a year ago when then-President Donald Trump had just talked about proposing economic stimulus, including a payroll tax cut, to boost an economy already hurt by the emerging coronavirus.

And it was a year ago when the virus had claimed the lives of about two dozen Americans.

The very next day, of course, Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office; the NBA season was suspended; Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they had tested positive; and Dow futures took a nosedive.

One year later — on March 10, 2021 — the coronavirus remains the dominant news story in this country and around the world.

One year later, President Biden and Democrats are on the verge of passing yet another round of economic stimulus.

And one year later, Covid-19 has killed more than 500,000 Americans, as 32 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated.

Data Download: The numbers you need to know today

29,284,352: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, per the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 105,520 more than yesterday morning.)

530,244: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far, per the most recent data from NBC News. (That’s 1,954 more than yesterday morning.)

93,692,598: Number of vaccine doses administered in the U.S.

9.6 percent: The share of Americans who are fully vaccinated.

50: The number of days left for Biden to reach his 100-day vaccination goal.

Another poll finds the Dem Covid relief bill to be popular

Today — one year since that last “normal” day in American politics — the Democratically-controlled House is set to pass the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that the Senate cleared over the weekend, per NBC’s Capitol Hill team.

And another national poll finds the legislation to be popular. Per a new CNN survey, 61 percent of adults favor the bill, while 37 percent oppose it.

By party, 94 percent of Democrats, 58 percent of independents and 26 percent of Republicans back the Covid relief bill.

The poll also has Biden’s job-approval rating at 51 percent, which confirms something we’ve seen in other polls — the Covid-19 relief is more popular than the president.

Tweet of the day

Remembering Roger Mudd, NBC News anchor, correspondent and co-moderator of Meet the Press (1984-85). pic.twitter.com/ibDoZ5KCjN — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 9, 2021

Republicans delay Haaland’s confirmation vote

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., is still on track to be the next Interior secretary. But two Republican senators are slowing down the process by blocking Democrats’ ability to bring her nomination to the floor immediately.

NBC’s Hill team reports: Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., will set up procedural hurdles and force Democrats to burn up time in order for Haaland to get a vote. This means the earliest she could be confirmed now is likely next week. In addition to Daines, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., also put a hold on the nomination.

Haaland’s nomination was advanced by the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee last week, and with Sen. Joe Manchin’s, D-W.V., support, her confirmation isn’t in doubt.

Today, the Senate will move forward with HUD nominee Marcia Fudge and Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland’s confirmation votes.

Biden Cabinet Watch

State: Tony Blinken (confirmed)

Treasury: Janet Yellen (confirmed)

Defense: Ret. Gen. Lloyd Austin (confirmed)

Attorney General: Merrick Garland

Homeland Security: Alejandro Mayorkas (confirmed)

HHS: Xavier Becerra

Agriculture: Tom Vilsack (confirmed)

Transportation: Pete Buttigieg (confirmed)

Energy: Jennifer Granholm (confirmed)

Interior: Deb Haaland

Education: Miguel Cardona (confirmed)

Commerce: Gina Raimondo (confirmed)

Labor: Marty Walsh

HUD: Marcia Fudge

Veterans Affairs: Denis McDonough (confirmed)

UN Ambassador: Linda Thomas-Greenfield (confirmed)

Director of National Intelligence: Avril Haines (confirmed)

EPA: Michael Regan

SBA: Isabel Guzman

OMB Director: Neera Tanden (withdrawn)

U.S. Trade Representative: Katherine Tai

ICYMI: What else is happening in the world

The New York Times delves into how Trump is trying to wrest control of his small-dollar fundraising power.

What’s going on with the Microsoft hack?

Sahil Kapur has more on the messaging fight over the soon-to-pass Covid bill.

Biden’s name will not appear on Covid relief checks.

What’s in House Democrats’ massive voting reform bill?

A new law bans nearly all abortions in Arkansas.

The FBI has released new video of the Capitol pipe bomb suspect.

A House bill on labor rights faces slim chances in the Senate.

Family detention centers aren’t going away, despite the Biden administration’s public rhetoric.

The Britney Spears conservatorship story is hitting Capitol Hill.