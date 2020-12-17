Is it time for a 9/11-style commission to study the nation's Covid response?

WASHINGTON — After terrorists hijacked airliners, slammed them into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon and killed nearly 3,000 Americans, Congress created an independent bipartisan 9/11 Commission to definitively answer what happened—– and how to prevent it from ever happening again.

Our question this morning: Is Congress going to create a 9/11-like commission to study what went wrong with the United States’ handling of the coronavirus — after more than 300,000 and counting deaths, an erosion in trust in our government and allegations of political interference and manipulation?

The latest development here: A pair of CDC political appointees told the New York Times about how the Trump administration exerted ever-increasing influence over the agency’s message and data.

That comes after a whistleblower alleged that CDC director Robert Redfield directed staff to delete an email from a Trump political appointee that sought changes to scientific reports, as well as after the CDC and FDA bungled the United States’ initial coronavirus testing plan.

And we learned yesterday that a former Trump appointee advocated for herd immunity to respond to the coronavirus: “We want them infected.”

All of this hasn’t been lost on the American people. New numbers from Gallup show that just 31 percent of Americans give the CDC good marks on communicating a clear plan to deal with Covid — an even poorer level of confidence than the 33 percent who say the same of President Trump.

These revelations confirm what we thought all along: That a Trump administration, with a vested interest in deemphasizing the pandemic, interfered with government entities that are supposed to be free of political meddling.

But there’s surely more — and not all will be uncovered by investigative journalists and whistleblowers without a concerted effort to investigate using the full power of an official commission.

So why aren’t we hearing more about an investigation of what went wrong?

We can picture, say, a Jeb Bush and a Jeh Johnson leading a bipartisan commission to look into the failures of this era — and how we can be prepared to keep the next health crisis freer of political interference.

Hack and neglect

Speaking of government failures, be sure to read the op-ed by former Trump homeland security adviser Tom Bossert, who writes that the Russian cyberattack into our government is potentially more widespread and problematic than you can imagine.

“The Russians have had access to a considerable number of important and sensitive networks for six to nine months. The Russian S.V.R. will surely have used its access to further exploit and gain administrative control over the networks it considered priority targets. For those targets, the hackers will have long ago moved past their entry point, covered their tracks and gained what experts call “persistent access,” meaning the ability to infiltrate and control networks in a way that is hard to detect or remove.”

This cyberattack happened on Trump’s watch — and right before a new administration is about to take over the federal government.

And the president of the United States isn’t saying or doing anything about it.

Diana Taylor for SBA administrator?

President-elect Joe Biden still hasn’t announced his picks for several of his Cabinet positions. But he may be getting closer to choosing someone to lead the Small Business Administration. NBC’s Geoff Bennett and Stephanie Ruhle report that Biden is considering New York finance executive Diana Taylor for a key role in the administration. Taylor is reportedly under consideration to lead the SBA, the Export-Import Bank or the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC).

Taylor also just happens to be the longtime partner of Michael Bloomberg.

For what it’s worth, President Trump picked his first SBA chief, Linda McMahon, 30 days after Election Day 2016. You can read more about how Biden and Trump’s Cabinet timelines compare here.

