Meet the Press Blog: Latest news, analysis and data driving the political discussion

Meet the Press Blog
2020 roundup: Klobuchar wants to build bridges (and roads)
WASHINGTON — Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar just dropped her latest policy proposal, a trillion-dollar plan aimed at improving America's infrastructure and creating new jobs in the process.
In it are some obvious planks — repairing bridges, highways and roads; updating airports; protecting against floods; and expanding public transportation. But the plan includes some policies that aren't normally a part of infrastructure packages, like connecting every American household to the internet in two years, an investment in green technology and invest in public schools and public housing.
Klobuchar's plan is the latest in a busy week for Democratic policy proposals — this week, California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren rolled out proposals to increase teacher pay and break up agribusiness respectively.
Read more on the Klobuchar plan in a Medium post from her campaign here
- The date is set for first Democratic presidential debate hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo: June 26 and 27 in Miami. Each night, 10 candidates will take the stage at a time in the first debate of the cycle.
- Quinnipiac University just released its latest poll of the Democratic presidential field, which has the same two candidates at the top as most polls do right now—former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders. Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke is the only other candidate to hit double digits. Other notable results include a bump in the polls for South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and that former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper's 1 percent means he's hit the polling criteria needed to qualify for the first presidential debate.
- Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet continues to tip-toe toward a bid, telling MSNBC's "Morning Joe" he's "very inclined" to run and pitching himself as the candidate who will tell voters "the truth."
- Miramar, Fla. Mayor Wayne Messam, who is also a former college football player who won a national championship with Florida State University, is jumping into the presidential race. Messam is a significant longshot, but has an interesting personal story and is running as a Washington outsider.
Michael Bennet: Americans need a candidate to 'tell them the truth'
WASHINGTON — Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet Thursday sounded like someone who wants to throw his hat in the presidential ring and run as the pragmatist in the race.
When asked in an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" about his presidential flirtations, Bennet said he's "very inclined to do it." He went on to pitch himself as a truth-teller, a tacit nod at the debate in the Democratic primary over whether the party should be more ambitious or realistic in its policies proposals.
"The American people need somebody who is going to run and tell them the truth in 2020. We can't get anything done around here if we continue to do what we've been doing here for the last ten years," he said, pointing to the gridlock in Congress.
He framed Trump as a "symptom" and "accelerant" to America's problems, but that inequality has been the main driver of frustration with politics.
Watch more from Bennet's interview below
2020 roundup: Gillibrand releases 2018 tax returns
WASHINGTON — New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand released 12 years of her tax returns on Wednesday and put pressure on her fellow 2020 presidential hopefuls to follow suit.
Gillibrand is the first candidate to release her 2018 returns, although Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren has released her 10 previous years of tax returns last year. Tax returns for 2018 aren't due to federal and state governments until mid-April.
The New York senator and her husband earned $214,000 in 2018 and paid an effective federal tax rate of 13.6 percent.
Gillibrand has made transparency a central theme of her campaign and her senate career. A campaign aide told NBC News her disclosure is not only about putting pressure on other candidates, but is intended to continue highlighting her contrast with President Trump.
Trump has refused to disclose any of his tax returns, previously saying his filings were under audit, the first presidential nominee from a major party to decline to disclose returns in decades.
On the Democratic side, a handful of candidates still haven't disclosed much tax information either. One notable example is Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who did not release his returns while running in 2016. Sanders pledged that he would release 10 years worth of his returns "soon" during a CNN town hall last month, but has not yet done so.
Read more analysis of Gillibrand's returns from the New York Times
- Click here to read Warren's new policy proposals on agriculture aimed at "leveling the playing field" for family farmers competing against agribusiness.
- A handful of top Democratic candidates are headed to Las Vegas in late April for a labor forum. Nevada's unions are a key political force in both the primary and general elections.
- NBC's Garrett Haake and Kailani Koenig took a look at former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke's recent trip to South Carolina where he sought to introduce himself to black voters who he'll need if he wants to win the Democratic presidential nomination.
Democratic governors: Trump actions on health care 'reckless' and 'cruel'
WASHINGTON — Democratic governors on Tuesday called the new attempt by President Trump’s administration to dismantle the Affordable Care Act “reckless” and “cruel.”
On a call with reporters, five governors from the Democratic Governors Association defended the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, and vowed to fight any changes to the current system.
The criticism comes in response to a new filing from Justice Department lawyers siding with a federal judge's recent ruling that would render the health care law null and void. The court's argument, supported by the Trump administration, argues that because the Supreme Court ruled that the law's individual mandate was a tax, Congress's recent decision to zero-out that tax dismantles the legal justification for the law too.
The case now sits in front of the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
DGA Chair Gov. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island called this action “inhumane.” Joining her on the call were Gov. Steve Sisolak of Nevada, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico.
Brown pointed to support for the Affordable Care Act during the 2018 midterm elections, saying she won her race on that issue.
Health care was a central topic in the midterms, with 41 percent of voters saying it was the most important issue facing the country, according to 2018 national exit polls.
Sisolak and Lujan Grisham both credited their Republican predecessors for expanding Medicaid, with Sisolak saying he would “do everything to protect that coverage.” Lujan Grisham added that she would focus on codifying as many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act into state law as possible.
Raimondo said the focus should be on strengthening the Affordable Care Act at the state level, “regardless of what happens at the federal level.”
Biden expresses fresh regret over Anita Hill treatment
NEW YORK — As he nears the potential launch of a presidential campaign Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed fresh regret for his handling Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings, saying Anita Hill “was abused” as she tried to share her account of sexual assault before a panel of all-male lawmakers.
Biden used an event he hosted Tuesday — the “Biden Courage Awards” honoring young adults who stood up against assault on college campuses — to account for one of the most controversial moments of his career and a potential liability in the presidential race.
As the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991, Biden presided over the Thomas confirmation process as it was roiled by the allegation from Hill that Thomas had harassed her when he was her supervisor at a federal agency. Biden said in sharing her account publicly, Hill “showed the courage of a lifetime.”
“She faced a committee that didn’t fully understand what the hell it was all about. To this day, I regret I couldn’t come up with a way to get her the kind of hearing she deserved given the kind of courage she showed reaching out to us,” he said. “It took a lot of courage to damage her own career and her own reputation in the face of a cultural bias that if a woman was harassed or abused she must have done something to deserve it.”
Biden has addressed his handling of the hearing before. He told NBC’s Craig Melvin in September that he believed her account, and voted against Thomas, but couldn’t under the rules stop other senators from attacking her character. “Under the Senate rules I can't gavel you down and say you can't ask that question. Although I tried,” he said. “So, what happened was, she got victimized again during the process.”
Biden said Tuesday that the experience shaped his work on the Violence Against Women Act, but that there is still more work to do, noting how assault allegations impacted yet another recent Supreme Court nomination process, for now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“No one’s entitled to hold any public office. They have to make their case. The presumption should be if the woman comes forward she’s likely telling the truth,” he said.
He also called on the country to do more to hold officials accountable.
“Abuses of power have penetrated the highest levels of government,” he said. “If we don’t stand up to violence we give it more power. We give it a promotion."
"Silence is complicity.”
2020 roundup: Hickenlooper pans the 'Green New Deal' for setting 'unachievable goals'
WASHINGTON — Many Democratic presidential candidates are racing to embrace the "Green New Deal," whether in spirit or in full, as the plan authored by New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey gains more popularity on the left.
But former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is one of the few taking a far more cautious approach.
While he said that he supports the "concept" of the legislation and agrees that climate change must be urgently addressed, he panned the "Green New Deal" for having unrealistic targets and not including the private sector.
"The resolution sets unachievable goals. We do not yet have the technology needed to reach “net-zero greenhouse gas emissions” in 10 years," he said.
"In addition to technological barriers, the Ocasio-Cortez-Markey resolution sets the Green New Deal up for failure by shifting away from private decision-making and toward the public sector — including multiple provisions with little connection to reducing greenhouse gas emissions."
Read more from Hickenlooper here
South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg sat down with the popular morning show "The Breakfast Club" for an in depth interview on politics, policy and lighter topics like Chick-fil-A. The popular sandwich chain has been criticized by LGBTQ supporters for donations to groups that oppose gay rights. But Buttigieg, who is running to be America's first openly gay president, admitted he has a soft spot for the chicken: "I do not approve of their politics but I kind of approve of their chicken. Maybe, if nothing else, I can build that bridge."
- Former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke has a campaign manager—longtime Democratic strategist Jennifer O'Malley Dillon. MSNBC's Garrett Haake adds that the campaign is expected to announce more top hires quickly now that O'Malley Dillon is at the helm.
- The New York Times took a deep dive into California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris's fundraising operation, which helped rake in dollars for Senate colleagues in 2018 and could give her presidential campaign a boost. And speaking of Harris, NBC's Benjy Sarlin dug into her plan to give teachers a raise.
2020 roundup: Moving past the Mueller report?
WASHINGTON — Now that the Mueller report is in the hands of Attorney General William Barr, and now that Barr himself said there's "not sufficient" evidence to prosecute President Trump for obstruction, Democratic presidential candidates are all singing in unison: We want to see the full report.
California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris addressed the report during a speech in Atlanta, arguing "the American public deserves a public accounting and the Mueller report must be made public for a full accounting of what happened."
And most of the field sang a similar tune — including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and more.
With so many questions yet to be answered, it's unclear how the bombshell will affect 2020.
But Democratic presidential campaigns have been focusing on other issues while out on the campaign trail and they're arguing that they'll have enough other ammunition to use against him in 2020.
Read on for more stories you may have missed from the 2020 trail.
- New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand took aim at Trump in her official announcement speech delivered in front of the president's New York hotel. But unfortunately for her, that speech got buried by the release of Barr's letter just hours later.
- Vice President Mike Pence spoke Monday morning at the American Israel Political Action Committee's annual conference in Washington D.C., where he blasted Democratic presidential candidates for not attending the event. "As I stand before you today, eight Democratic candidates for president are actually boycotting this conference," he said. "So let me be clear on this point: Anyone who aspires to the highest office in the land should not be afraid to stand with the strongest supporters of Israel in America."
- Fox News just dropped its latest poll, which includes Democratic primary numbers. There aren't many big surprises, but it's good news for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. Inslee has now hit at least 1 percent in three polls being recognized by the Democratic National Committee's debate criteria, which means he should make the party's first debate unless more than 20 people qualify.
New Mexico's Udall won't run for re-election
WASHINGTON — New Mexico Democratic Sen. Tom Udall is stepping aside from the Senate after 2020, making him the first Democratic senator to announce plans not to seek reelection this cycle.
Udall framed the decision as far from his swan song in public life, arguing that he could be more effective without the constraints of having to run for reelection and adding he will "find new ways to serve New Mexico and our country after I finish this term."
"The worst thing anyone in public office can do is believe the office belongs to them, rather than to the people they represent. That’s why I’m announcing today that I won’t be seeking re-election next year," he said in a statement.
"I see these next two years as an incredible opportunity. Without the distraction of another campaign, I can get so much more done to help reverse the damage done to our planet, end the scourge of war, and to stop this president’s assault on our democracy and our communities."
Udall is the third senator to announce he's leaving the body after the 2020 election—Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander and Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts, both Republicans, are retiring too.
The New Mexico lawmaker comes from a storied family in New Mexico and has been serving in Congress since 1999, first in the House before he was elected to the Senate in 2008. Udall's cousin, Colorado Democrat Mark Udall, served with him in both the House and Senate as well before his defeat in 2014.
In his statement, Udall says he made the decision despite feeling "confident" he'd be able to run a strong race for a third term. Even without an incumbent, Democrats appear to be favored to retain the seat in 2020.
President Trump lost New Mexico in 2016 by 8 points, Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich won his 2018 reelection by 23 points, and Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham cruised to victory in the open 2018 governor's race, winning by 14 points.
Bipartisan condemnation for Trump's McCain criticism on "Meet the Press"
WASHINGTON — Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio joined other former elected officials on Sunday's "Meet the Press" to question President Trump's recent criticism of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.
Rubio told "Meet the Press" that he doesn't understand the president's repeated roadsides against McCain, noting McCain is "not here to defend himself" and defending McCain's record.
"I didn't agree with John McCain on everything, you know—so what? I honored and I respected the service to our country and his time in the Senate," he said.
"I always felt he did things that he felt passionate about and worked hard on behalf of those things. Whether you agree with him or not, I knew why he was doing it. It wasn't for some nefarious purpose. He was a man who was deeply influenced by his experience and by the things he went through
McCain has long been a target of Trump's ire, but the president hasn't stopped criticizing the senator since his death last year.
Those criticisms surfaced once again in recent days, with Trump repeatedly accusing McCain of trying to sink his presidency and failing Republicans by voting against the party's health care plan. The president also took issue with the response to his role in McCain's funeral—Trump lowered White House flags to half staff to honor McCain (after receiving criticism for not doing so faster) and allowed McCain's body to be flown to Washington on a government plane.
On "Meet the Press," panelists who had served in Congress with McCain echoed Rubio's criticism.
"I don't know what's wrong with this guy — how do you punch down to someone who was a POW and is dead?" former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill asked
"I think it's beyond weird and I think it shows some mental problems with this president that he feels the need to go after someone who is dead.
Carlos Curbelo, the former Florida Republican congressman, agreed with the criticism and lamented that a portion of the Republican base is "politically intoxicated."
"Republicans need to be stronger in saying — this is wrong. At some point you have to lead and not worry about whether or not you are going to get a primary challenge."
Rubio on North Korean sanctions confusion: 'I've never seen that before'
WASHINGTON — Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio expressed confusion about the White House's handling of recent sanctions with North Korea, reiterating he's "skeptical" that America can strike a deal to convince the dictatorship to abandon its nuclear quest.
On Friday, when President Trump announced the withdrawal of new "large scale" sanctions on North Korea on Twitter, it appeared he was referencing sanctions on shipping that had just been announced the day before. But hours later, both a U.S. official and a person familiar with the situation told NBC News that Trump's tweets were referring to new sanctions yet to be announced.
During an interview on Sunday's "Meet the Press," Rubio raised some concern about the muddled message.
"I've never seen that before from this or any administration," he said.
"Something happened between the time it was announced and the time that the president put out that statement. I don't know the answer, to be honest. I don't know why he would do that or why it happened the way it did. It's unusual. It's never happened before."
Rubio went on to argue that while he would "love for Kim Jong Un to give up his weapons" and that he doesn't fault Trump for trying to get North Korea to denuclearize, that he's "skeptical."
"This is a young dictator who has to figure out how to hold onto power," he said.
"So, I'm not skeptical because I want it to fail. I'm skeptical because I believe it will fail."
Nearly 6-in-10 Republicans say a majority-minority population will weaken American values
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Census Bureau predicts that more than half of the population in America will be non-white by 2050.
According to a new poll, a majority of Republicans — and about one in five Democrats — say that demographic milestone will weaken the country’s customs and values.
The new poll from the Pew Research Center finds that, overall, about 30 percent of Americans say that having a majority of the population made up of black, Hispanics, Asians and other racial minorities would strengthen the nation’s cultural fabric, while 38 percent say it would weaken it.
But those who view the expected majority-minority population in a negative light include 59 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, while just 13 percent say that demographic change will strengthen the country. Another 27 percent say the change will have little impact.
That data point comes as the GOP becomes more and more identified with a Republican president who has referred to immigration at the southern border as an “invasion,” supported a ban on Muslims entering the United States during his campaign and reportedly used slurs to describe immigration from Haiti and some African countries. According to exit polls, only 13 percent of Trump’s voters in 2016 were non-white.
Negative views of a more heavily non-white American population weren’t limited to Republicans. A smaller but significant 22 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said that a majority-minority would weaken American culture. Forty-two percent of Democrats said the change will strengthen the country, while another third say it will not have much of an impact.
Race is also a factor. The Pew poll found that nearly half of whites — 46 percent — viewed a majority-minority in a negative light, while only 18 percent of black respondents and 25 percent of Hispanics agreed.
2020 roundup: Sanders makes big promise on carbon emissions
WASHINGTON — Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sander is putting his money where his mouth is on climate change, announcing Thursday that his campaign is "offsetting all carbon emissions produced from campaign travel activities."
That's a notable ask for a campaign that has to crisscross the country, often by plane. His 2018 reelection campaign spent almost $300,000 on private jet travel, with his campaign spokeswoman telling VT Digger those flights were to help campaign for Democrats and that it spent almost $5,000 to purchase carbon offsets in response to that flight. Sanders also invested in carbon offsets to help balance out his 2016 travel too.
This is yet another example of what NBC's Benjy Sarlin and Alex Seitz-Wald pointed out yesterday—Democratic candidates are trying to live their campaign values this cycle through how they run their own campaigns.
Click here to read more from Sarlin and Seitz-Wald
- Former Colorado Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper drew some headlines from his CNN town hall last night, but perhaps not one he was intending to garner.
- Axios is reporting that former Vice President Joe Biden's advisers are debating whether to announce Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams as his vice presidential pick early on in the process. It would be a move meant to shore up many of his potential weaknesses, as Benjy Sarlin writes in new NBC anaylsis. But it's not one without some big risks too, as it could also look like an acknowledgement he needs a crutch to run.
- Seitz-Wald also broke some news this morning about Democratic super PAC American Bridge's plans to chip away at President Trump's base with a $50 million effort.
- Politico reports that there's going to be a Texas-sized showdown in the Lone Star State's Democratic primary, with California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris making moves to challenge Texans Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro.
No Democratic presidential candidates committed to AIPAC conference as liberal group calls for boycott
WASHINGTON — With some Democrats advocating a re-evaluation of the U.S relationship with Israel, the progressive political advocacy group MoveOn is calling on 2020 candidates to boycott this year’s conference of prominent pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC.
It’s not clear yet which 2020 Democratic candidates — if any — were planning to attend this year. But in the past three presidential cycles, the eventual nominees for both parties spoke at the conference the year of the election.
Iram Ali, MoveOn’s campaign director, told NBC News that the boycott only applies to this year’s conference. That could leave the door open for candidates to attend next year, when the Democratic presidential primary will be in full swing. But she described alignment with AIPAC as anti-progressive.
“It’s important that the next Democratic nominee has progressive values, not only in their domestic policies, but also in their foreign policies,” Ali said. “You cannot be a progressive and support AIPAC because of the policies that they’ve supported.”
Josh Orton, the policy director for Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, told NBC News that “Sen. Sanders has no plans to attend the AIPAC conference. He’s concerned about the platform AIPAC is providing for leaders who have expressed bigotry and oppose a two-state solution.”
Sanders didn't attend the 2016 conference while he was running in the Democratic primary, but addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at length during a speech around the conference.
Four announced 2020 Democratic candidates have spoken at AIPAC before: Sens. Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar have all spoken at the policy conference. Former Vice President Joe Biden has also addressed AIPAC before.
While there’s no confirmation that any candidates will attend this year’s conference, Rep. John Delaney’s communication’s director Will McDonald said he plans to attend in the future.
“John is very disappointed that he can't attend this year, he has attended every year since he has been in Congress and he very much looks forward to being back next year,” McDonald said.
No other 2020 Democratic campaigns have committed to attending or avoiding the conference in the future.
Ali said MoveOn won’t use speaking at AIPAC as a litmus test, but that it will be one of several benchmarks used to endorse a 2020 candidate.
“We will be setting various benchmarks over the next year and a half. This is not the only benchmark that we’re measuring candidates against,” Ali said. “We will be looking holistically at candidates going into the primaries.”
2020 roundup: Pete Buttigieg gets personal about his faith
WASHINGTON — South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday sat down for an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" where he spoke at length about his own connection to religion and how it plays into his political perspective
Buttigieg, an Episcopalian, emphasized his strong feelings in support of the separation of church and state but argued that there should be more of an embrace of how faith informs politicians on the left too.
"I think anybody in this process needs to demonstrate how they will represent people of any faith, people of no faith, but I also think the time has come to reclaim faith as a theme," he said.
"The idea that the only way a religious person could enter politics is through the prism of the religious right, I just don't think that makes sense."
Hear more from Buttigieg's interview by clicking here
- Former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke filled in some of the blanks on his massive first-day donation haul—he raised an average of $48 from 128,000 individual donors.
- NBC News' Benjy Sarlin and Alex Seitz-Wald just published a smart dive into how presidential campaigns are looking to send a message in how they run the nuts and bolts of their campaign.
- The Wall Street Journal reports former Vice President Joe Biden has started telling supporters he's running for president and is lining up donors in the hopes of making a big splash.
- CNN reports that only four Democratic presidential campaigns were using a fundamental form of email security as of a March study, despite rampant concerns about phishing and hacking after the 2016 election.
Mike Gravel explains his viral moment
WASHINGTON — No, he's not writing the snarky tweets lambasting both President Trump and the 2020 Democratic field.
And he doesn't expect to win the White House.
But former Alaska Democratic Sen. Mike Gravel says he hasn't closed the door on a presidential bid in 2020 amid his new viral moment.
Questions about a possible Gravel candidacy surfaced late Tuesday night, when founding documents for the "Mike Gravel for President Exploratory Committee" were posted to the Federal Election Commission's website and a Twitter account in Gravel's name began tweeting.
Reached by NBC News, Gravel explained that a small group of students had recently reached out to him in the hopes of convincing him to run for president because they felt his platform deserved wider attention.
"When they called me, I said: Do you realize how old I am?" Gravel, who turns 89 years old this spring, recounted to NBC.
(Politico's Zach Montellaro first reported the arrangement between Gravel and the students).
During Gravel's 2008 presidential bid, he issued a broad condemnation of the Iraq war and promoted his idea that Americans should be allowed to vote directly on potential new laws. And his opposition to the Vietnam War and interventionist foreign policy in general were central pillars of his political career.
Neither Gravel nor the students (who are running his eponymous Twitter account) expect Gravel to win, he said. But they are interested in amplifying Gravel's policy platform either through the media or by a longshot effort to make the debate stage.
Gravel, who is finishing up a book on direct democracy, didn't rule out a presidential bid to NBC, and said he's looking forward to meeting the students next month when they travel to California to pitch him on a plan. And in the perspective of a politician who raised eyebrows with some of the more unusual campaign ads in American presidential history, the viral moment could help get his message out.
"I'm not closing the door, my wife needs to be persuaded," he said.
"I would go along — a group of millennials really want to advance the ideas that I had, primarily the idea of direct democracy, which I've spent the past 30 years of my life on."
New Democratic digital ads: 'Working people gotta fight back' against Trump
WASHINGTON — Priorities USA, the major Democratic super PAC expecting to spend heavily in the 2020 race, is launching its opening salvo of digital ads across Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
The new spots, part of a six-figure digital buy, contrast President Trump's campaign promise to prioritize Americans over special interests with criticism that his policies on trade, taxes and health care are jeopardizing the well-being of average Americans.
One new spot uses a profane blurb, saying Trump's promise to average Americans is "b*******."
"Trump's trade war is costing me;" one person featured in the ad says. "The president has put my kids one medical emergency away from bankruptcy," another claims.
"All Trump cares about is the people at the top," says a third. "Working people have to fight back."
The ad's style, direct-to-camera criticism from people who are supposed to be average Americans, harkens back to President Obama's re-election ad strategy when he ran against Republican Mitt Romney.
The digital buys are part of Priorites' already announced $100 million investment across those four swing states, an investment it announced earlier this year. The group also plans to spend heavily in other swing states too throughout this year and next year.
Watch one example of the ad here.
Clyburn advises Biden against early VP pick if he runs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a year ago, South Carolina’s top Democrat was predicting that Joe Biden could win the state’s critical early primary “going away” if he were a candidate. As the Democratic field has expanded — and with Biden possibly just days away from entering himself — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn is being more cautious.
“Well, not going away maybe,” Clyburn told NBC News during an interview on the steps of the South Carolina capitol Tuesday. “When you get this many people into a race you have no idea how the spread will occur. What I do know is, according to all the polls I’ve seen in South Carolina and around the country, he is the leading contender among Democratic voters. Now, how big that lead is I think depends upon whether or not any of the other people catch fire. And some of them may.”
The two men have been friends for decades, and Clyburn said the two spoke as recently as three weeks ago. Even though he said he has not been told about Biden’s final decision, he offered some advice, suggesting that Biden's focus should be about the country’s future.
He also advised Biden against something the former vice president's team has considered: naming a vice presidential running mate at the same time he announces his candidacy.
“I think that we have to be careful about doing cute things in campaigns,” he said. “I think it would be a mistake for Joe Biden to come out – or any other candidate – and announce a running mate right out of the gate.”
Clyburn, who said he does not plan to endorse in the race, expects about half of the Democratic contenders to attend his annual fish fry fundraiser, scheduled for June 21.
Asked about former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s candidacy ahead of his first trip to South Carolina, Clyburn questioned whether the enthusiasm that brought him to nearly upset Texas Sen. Ted Cruz last November would carry over into 2020.
“His [challenge] is whether he’s able to show that same kind of energy, intensity, and fundraising capacity that he did against Cruz. I’m not too sure that that can happen in the presidential race. But if he can, he’s going to be very formidable,” he said.
2020 roundup: Warren wants to abolish the Electoral College
WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the latest Democratic presidential candidate to call for abolishing the Electoral College, an issue that's becoming more and more popular among the party's candidates.
Warren made the announcement during a CNN town hall on Monday, noting that candidates don't typically campaign in red states like Mississippi or California because those states aren't winnable in a general election.
"Every vote matters. And the way we can make that happen is that we can have national voting and that means get rid of the Electoral College," she said.
That makes her the second Democrat in the race to support the policy, joining South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, who is considering a bid, also supports ending the Electoral College, and former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke said Tuesday there's "a lot of wisdom in that" idea but did not explicitly support it.
The issue is just one of a handful of issues front-and-center in the Democratic primary this cycle that aren't normally a part of the debate.
That's not all that's been happening on the trail—read on for more stories from the 2020 beat.
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is drawing a hard line on punishing drug manufacturers for their involvement in the opioid crisis, criticizing those who "purposefully made these drugs stronger more addictive" to goose their sales. She made the comments during an "All in 2020 Town Hall with Chris Hayes" on MSNBC—click here for more coverage of that event.
- The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is teaming up with UCLA for a Democratic presidential campaign forum that will center on LGBTQ policy. The forum is set for October 10, 2019 and will use the same qualifying metrics that the Democratic Party used for its first debate—either 1 percent of the vote in three national polls or 65,000 individual donations from donors in at least 20 states.
- California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell reiterated on MSNBC Tuesday that he's going to announce his presidential decision by the end of the month. But he also shed some light on why he's been waiting so long to announce, noting that he's still paying off almost $100,000 in student loans, and has two young children who will need childcare if he embarks on a presidential bid.
Beto O'Rourke talks job losses with UAW union representative attacked by Trump
WARREN, Ohio — Beto O’Rourke has spent the first week of his presidential campaign working to educate himself on issues central to the lives of various communities across the Midwest, and on Monday night he joined the fight on the side of one of those issues.
The former Texas congressman and current Democratic presidential candidate inserted himself into a debate between President Donald Trump and the leader of the local union representing workers at the General Motors auto plant in Lordstown, Ohio. He met with UAW Local 1112 President David Green Monday evening, one day after the president launched an attack on Green on Twitter over the status of the facility. Production was stopped at the Lordstown GM plant two weeks ago, but its future is currently uncertain.
O’Rourke live-streamed part of their discussion on Facebook, and then spoke with NBC News.
“The president with his actions has added insult to injury,” O’Rourke said. “Not only has he done nothing to prevent this job loss, he actually blames the workers and their leadership in the UAW president of 1112 for something that GM and his administration caused. He’s literally financed GM’s ability, through this tax cut, to move jobs elsewhere.”
President Trump won Ohio in 2016, along with much of the rest of the manufacturing belts of the Midwest — areas O’Rourke has attempted to emphasize on his trip this week. Trump has repeatedly promised to bring lost jobs back from many of these industrial communities that have deteriorated with closing factories.
“I asked Dave, the UAW President here, ‘what can we do to get those jobs back?’” O’Rourke said. “He said we can ensure that our trade policies and our tax code does not incentivize offshoring these jobs."
"I think UAW is going to do everything they can to salvage something from GM’s investment and the public’s investment, perhaps there are other auto manufacturers that could relocate a plant here. The investment is here. This community is ready.”
Ahead of his Ohio stop, O’Rourke contacted the state’s senior senator, Democrat Sherrod Brown, for insight on campaigning in the Buckeye State.
He said he didn’t ask Brown for an endorsement, “just asked him for advice.”
“I wanted to give him the courtesy of letting him know I was in the state,” O’Rourke said. “He was very helpful and I imagine he’s going to be very helpful to every candidate who puts in a call.”
Democratic presidential field pushes new issues into spotlight
WASHINGTON — The 2020 Democratic primary features the most wide-open field in decades, with candidates who are already bringing in massive amounts of money. And it's getting even more crowded by the day.
The large field is also creating space for a new set of issues not normally discussed during nominating contests. There's even increased interest in debating procedural changes to grease the wheels, an idea explored by NBC's Benjy Sarlin and Lauren Egan.
Read on to see how the candidates are handling three of these issues — reparations, court packing and abolishing the electoral college.
Broad support for some form of reparations
Reparations hasn't been at the forefront of any recent primary conversation. But this cycle, seven candidates have offered support for reparations, with varying definitions.
Julián Castro thinks reparation payments should be on the table, and promised to create a commission to offer a plan for reparations.
Others — Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar — all say they're open to the debate on how to best handle reparations, pointing to policies aimed at helping low-income families as a way to help level the playing field. However, Sanders has ruled out the idea of direct reparation payments.
And Beto O'Rourke has broadly called for the country to recognize the ills of slavery without committing to any specifics.
Candidates split on court packing
There's less unanimity on the idea of making structural changes to the Supreme Court.
Pete Buttigieg has offered one idea to expand the number of justices to 15 — a third Republican-appointed, a third Democratic-appointed, and a third of consensus picks.
Warren, Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand all signaled an openness to the idea in a new Politico piece on the debate.
O'Rourke has mused about the idea, but hasn't settled on a specific answer.
But Booker and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, who is exploring a bid, are throwing cold water on the idea.
Abolishing electoral college gaining some traction
As a coalition of states is pushing to abolish the electoral college, two of the younger presidential candidates are making abolishing the electoral college a key issue.
Buttigieg regularly talks about the idea during interviews and candidate events, while Seth Moulton penned a column in The Washington Post earlier this month on abolishing the electoral college as well as the Senate filibuster.