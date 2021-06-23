A lot happened in politics Tuesday, but did anything really change?

WASHINGTON — Twenty-four hours later, the political storylines pretty much remain the same.

Senate Democrats don’t have the votes to advance their voting-rights bill.

New York City Democrats don’t have a definitive winner in their mayoral primary — at least not yet.

And the bipartisan infrastructure talks haven’t produced a clear way to pay for the increased spending.

But there has been some movement on each story.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., voted with all other Senate Democrats on the voting-rights bill to create a unified front (though one that still can’t get past a GOP filibuster).

Frontrunner Eric Adams holds a strong lead in the New York Democratic primary for mayor, but we won’t see the final results until next month (see below).

And tonight, per NBC’s Mike Memoli and NBC’s Capitol Hill team, top Biden White House officials will be meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss how to proceed on infrastructure and voting rights.

There’s one other link to these three different storylines: Democratic progressives and activists find themselves unable to fundamentally change a party where their leaders’ and voters’ instincts remain rooted in pragmatism and seeking consensus.

The Senate legislative filibuster is still alive; the progressive candidate in New York (Maya Wiley) is trailing Adams; and Democrats still haven’t figured out a way to move on infrastructure without GOP votes.

Adams leads in New York, but final results won’t be released for weeks

With the early and day-of votes counted, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has 31.7 percent of the first-preference votes in New York City’s Democratic mayoral race — followed by former NYC mayoral counsel Maya Wiley at 22.3 percent and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia at 19.5 percent.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang got a disappointing 11.7 percent of first-preference votes, and he’s already bowed out of the race.

But the count isn’t over: New York is still waiting on late-arriving absentee ballots, and then there’s the ranked-choice tallying, which could all take weeks to sort out.

Still, Adams appears to be driver’s seat. As the Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman observes from the limited number of ranked-choice counts he’s covered, a 9-point in first preference is difficult for the opposition to overcome.

The Democratic winner will face Republican Curtis Sliwa, who easily won the GOP’s two-person contest.

Tweet of the day

As @ericadamsfornyc builds a lead in NYC - the day before Biden delivers his first speech on rising crime - a number of Dems are hoping this is a clarifying moment re: where bulk of party’s voters are on the issue



Recall the bet Adams made >https://t.co/dI6FrJpbKw — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) June 23, 2021

Biden to discuss gun violence

As mentioned above, President Biden today discusses crime when he and Attorney General Merrick Garland deliver remarks at 3:30 p.m. ET on the administration’s gun/crime prevention strategy.

NBC's Lauren Egan writes that Biden’s strategy will address five key areas — “stemming the flow of firearms used to commit violence; providing law enforcement with more resources; investing in community violence interventions; expanding summer programs and employment opportunities, especially for young people; and helping formerly incarcerated people re-enter their communities.”

Before that speech, Biden will deliver remarks at the funeral of the late Sen. John Warner, R-Va., at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Data Download: The numbers you need to know today

46 percent: The share of Americans who say there is “a lot” of discrimination against transgender people in society today, per a new CBS poll.

31 percent: The share who say there is a lot of discrimination against gays and lesbians.

153: The number of employees of a Houston hospital system who have been fired or resigned after refusing to get the Covid vaccine.

33,709,858: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, per the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 8,349 more than yesterday morning.)

606,002: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far, per the most recent data from NBC News. (That’s 315 more than yesterday morning.)

319,223,844: The number of vaccine doses administered in the U.S.

41.7 percent: The share of all Americans who are fully vaccinated, per NBC News.

56 percent: The share of all American adults over 18 who are fully vaccinated, per CDC.

ICYMI: What else is happening in the world

Former DNC chair Tom Perez is running for governor in Maryland.

State senator Sonia Chang-Díaz is in to run for governor of Massachusetts.

And Ammon Bundy (yes, that Ammon Bundy) is running for governor in Idaho.

After what looks like a major upset, Buffalo may be the first major city to have a socialist mayor since 1960.

The Biden administration will look into the role the federal government played in the dark history of boarding schools for Native American children.

Okay, what’s actually next for voting legislation after the demise of the For the People Act in the Senate yesterday?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering whether to launch a House select committee to investigate January 6, although her spokesman says her preference is still a bipartisan commission.

Joe Manchin says he’s open to some of Biden’s “human infrastructure” ideas — and to rolling back some of the Trump tax cuts.

New York prosecutors who are probing the Trump organization are looking into Matthew Calamari, a former Donald Trump bodyguard who’s now the Trump Organization’s chief operating officer.