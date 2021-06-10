Many blue states are meeting Biden's vaccination goal. Red states are not

WASHINGTON — At the current pace, the United States looks likely to fall short of President Biden’s goal of 70 percent of adults having at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose by July 4.

With 24 days to go, 63.9 percent of American adults have received one shot.

But the CDC numbers below tell the real tale of the vaccine effort: Blue states that Biden won have already hit 70 percent — or are well on their way to doing so.

And red states that Donald Trump won are the ones that are running way behind.

Of the 15 states with the lowest vaccination rates, Trump won all of them in 2020 with just one exception: Georgia.

There’s also a significant county-by-county difference, as the New York Times writes.

“In Newton County, Mo., for example, where just 15 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, area hospitals reported they were treating 46 people for Covid-19 as of June 3, a 47 percent rise over the previous two weeks, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Comanche County, Okla., saw a 63 percent jump in Covid hospitalizations, with 10 people being treated; just 32 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated.”

The United States remains a divided nation.

Even when it comes to vaccination rates.

Data Download: The numbers you need to know today

500 million: How many vaccine doses the U.S. plans to donate throughout the world under a new Biden administration plan.

33,579,269: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, per the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 23,884 more than yesterday morning.)

602,117: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far, per the most recent data from NBC News. (That’s 519 more than yesterday morning.)

304,753,476: The number of vaccine doses administered in the U.S.

39.1 percent: The share of all Americans who are fully vaccinated, per NBC News.

53.3 percent: The share of all American adults over 18 who are fully vaccinated, per CDC.

About $11 million: How much meat supplier JBS paid ransomware hackers after it was hacked last month

180,034: The number of migrants intercepted by the U.S. on the Mexican border in May.

Tweet of the day

“By all accounts, Trump’s life after the White House doesn’t resemble that of a typical ex-president so much as a foreign monarch cast into exile—like Napoleon at Elba, but with golf and a bigger buffet.” @JoshuaGreenhttps://t.co/I5xgrjC8GQ — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) June 10, 2021

Ohio governor: Renacci to primary DeWine

NBC’s Henry Gomez reports that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is getting a GOP primary challenge from former Rep. Jim Renacci, who lost the state’s 2018 Senate contest to Democrat Sherrod Brown.

And Renacci expects to paint DeWine as being insufficiently loyal to former President Donald Trump.

“Renacci will work to align himself closely with people in former President Donald Trump's orbit, as well as to appeal to Trump's supporters. NBC News was first to report last month that Brad Parscale, one of Trump’s former campaign managers, was advising Renacci. Parscale recently traveled to Wadsworth, Ohio, where Renacci lives and used to be mayor, to film footage for a campaign launch,” Gomez writes.

And/but: “A source close to the former president told NBC News last month that Trump is unlikely to endorse Renacci, noting that Trump was not impressed with the former congressman's performance in the 2018 race against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.”

Virginia governor: McAuliffe campaigns with top Dem rivals

Terry McAuliffe, who won Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary in Virginia, today campaigns in Richmond with state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, one of the candidates he defeated.

And on Sunday, he attends a church in Northern Virginia with former state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who finished second to McAuliffe in Tuesday’s primary.

ICYMI: What else is happening in the world

Here’s what Joe Biden’s message of the day will be in the United Kingdom.

But can Biden win back the trust of global allies who grew skeptical of the U.S. during the Trump era?

Here’s what we learned from that new Don McGahn testimony.

The Keystone XL pipeline project has been officially scrapped by TC Energy.

The head of the U.S. Capitol Police union is now calling for the acting chief to step down.

A new inspector general report looks at exactly what happened when in Lafayette Square last year.

Democrats are getting more and more frustrated with stalled infrastructure negotiations.

POLITICO looks at Kyrsten Sinema’s role in the infrastructure talks.

The Washington Post notes that it’s been a tough few months for progressives, as Democratic establishment candidates have prevailed.