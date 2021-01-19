By the numbers: A statistical look at Trump's four years in office

WASHINGTON — The Dow Jones Average has increased by more than 10,000 points since outgoing President Donald Trump’s inauguration four years ago.

But consumer confidence — due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic — is down, while the national unemployment rate is up a full 2 percentage points from Jan. 2017.

Economic growth is exponentially higher as of the last quarter. (But that’s also because it was catastrophically lower in the preceding quarter due to the coronavirus.)

And the federal budget deficit is more than five times higher than what it was when Trump first took office, while the public debt has grown by nearly $8 trillion.

These numbers tell only part of the story of Trump’s presidency, failing to capture the tweets, controversies, Supreme Court nominations and impeachments — plural — during his four years in the Oval Office.

But they do help frame the overall economic and financial environment that existed before Trump became president and the one that exists as he leaves office on Jan. 20.

The changes from 2017 to 2021 are also largely an inverse of the before-and-after situation for Barack Obama’s eight years in office — when the unemployment rate decreased, the budget deficit got smaller and consumer confidence grew.

But Trump and Obama have this in common: Their party’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate got smaller after their tenure in office.

And they both left a smaller footprint of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq from when their presidencies started.

Below is a statistical look at Trump’s presidency. The “then” figure is the best-available number for when Trump first took office in 2009. And the “now” is the most recent figure.

Unemployment Rate

Then: 4.7% (Jan. 2017)

Now: 6.7% (Dec. 2020)

Dow Jones Industrial Average

Then: 19,827 (close of Jan 20, 2017)

Now: 30,814 (close of Jan 15, 2021)

Gross Domestic Product

Then: 2.3% (1st Quarter of 2017)

Now: 33.4% (3rd Quarter of 2020)

Consumer Confidence

Then: 111.6 (Conference Board data as of Jan. 2017)

Now: 88.6 (Conference Board data as of Dec. 2020)

Median household income (adjusted for inflation)

Then: $62,898 (Census data for 2016)

Now: $68,703 (Census data for 2019)

Americans living below the poverty level

Then: 40.6 million (Census data for 2016)

Now: 34.0 million (Census data for 2019)

Federal Budget Deficit

Then: $584 billion (FY 2016)

Now: $3.3 trillion (FY 2020)

Federal Public Debt

Then: $19.9 trillion (Jan. 2017)

Now: $27.7 trillion (Dec. 2020)

Americans Without Health Insurance

Then: 28.1 million (2016)

Now: 26.1 million (2019)

Number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives

Then: 241

Now: 211

Number of Republicans in the U.S. Senate

Then: 52

Now: 50 (upon swearing of Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock)

Number of U.S. troops in Iraq

Then: About 5,200 (Jan. 2017)

Now: About 2,500 (Jan. 2021)

Number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan

Then: about 12,000 (Jan. 2017)

Now: about 2,500 (Jan. 2021)